Jim Jefferies Announces Australian National Tour This Summer

Frontier Touring and More Talent are thrilled to announce the return of Australia's most famous expat rock star comedian, political commentator, TV show anchor and writer: Jim Jefferies, touring Australia for the first time in three years this coming June and July 2021.

Fans are in for a treat as one of the highest-selling stand-up comedians on the planet brings his hilarious routines to intimate theatre stages. Jim's previous arena tour of Australia sold over 56,000 tickets; don't miss this chance to get up close and personal!

With a monumental career spanning two decades and an hour-plus of new material every time he hits the stage, Jefferies' unapologetic, no-bullshit approach is famously electric. Having sold out arenas worldwide - including iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Hammersmith Apollo - Jim lands back on home turf next month. His latest live show will cover everything from politics to celebrities, gun control to religion, family, sex and much, much more.

Jim Jefferies' upcoming national tour kicks off with three marquee performances in Sydney, followed by more headline shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets go sale Thursday 13 May (11am Local Time) via frontiertouring.com/jimjefferies

With his unique, in-your-face social commentary, Sydney-raised Jefferies is undeniably one of the most provocative faces on the global comedy scene. His acclaimed 2013/2014 sitcom Legit aired for two seasons to a diehard fanbase, while his smash hit Comedy Central weekly topical talk show The Jim Jefferies Show became one of the most talked-about TV programs worldwide for three years running following its 2017 debut.

With nine Netflix comedy specials to his name to date including 2017's hit Freedumb, 2018's brutally hilarious This Is Me Now and his latest special, 2020's Intolerant, the prolific comedian was honoured as 'Stand-Up Comedian of the Year' at 2019's Just for Laughs Festival.

Currently working on a new, as-yet-untitled sitcom, Jim has kept busy during the pandemic on his latest creation: the hugely popular podcast I Don't Know About That. Available on all popular platforms, it sees Jim diving into a myriad of life topics, exploring everything from recent chats on financial education to Michelle Obama 's fashion to the meaning of dreams.

Don't miss your chance to catch Jim Jefferies in these special theatre dates this June and July 2021. Don't delay - tickets won't last long!