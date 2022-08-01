Jas Moore Announced as the New VMDO Director

The Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) announced Jas Moore as its new Director, who will reinforce and advance the opportunities and pathways that support the Victorian music industry.

Hailing from Albury Wodonga, Moore has a depth of experience across the music sector, including managing his own independent record label, Club Seven, and collaborating with a range of bands, musicians, venues, large-scale public events and radio broadcasters SYN and Triple R.

He has worked with Big Scary, The Meanies, Lorde, Baker Boy, Courtney Barnett, Hiatus Kaiyote, Cable Ties, Tina Arena, Sui Zhen and The Harpoons as well as programmed events for White Night and the Reclink Community Cup.

Moore highlighted his vision for the VMDO, "The Victorian music industry is continually adapting. We are focussed on delivering practical solutions and inventions that enhance music businesses, including activating fan bases, utilising new technologies like Web3 or implementing sustainable practices to tackle the climate crisis."

Music Victoria CEO, Simone Schinkel said, "Jas will be a huge asset for the music sector. He has a real eye for opportunity, is a natural problem solver and will create some special global connections across the industry."