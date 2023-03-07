Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival

The tour kicked off in Perth last month.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival

Say 'Hola' to Australia's newest Aussie - Ivan Aristeguieta - this happy immigrant has just become one of us.

Crikey amigo! Now that he's added another passport to his citizenship collection, he doesn't know who the hell he is!

Ever since he migrated to Australia in 2012, Ivan has won over Aussies audience with his spot-on observations and impressions of us, locals, quickly becoming one of our favourite comedians, all whilst performing in his second language, 'Strine'.

Direct from his latest Paramount+ TV comedy special, book tickets now for one of the rising stars of Aussie comedy. And now he's an Australian, we can actually say that!

As seen on Have You Been Paying Attention?, Hughesy We Have A Problem and Melbourne International Comedy Festival TV Gala.

In 2023, he will be touring his new show Citizen around the country.

For more about Ivan Aristeguieta and tour dates, visit www.ivancomedy.com.au

Tour Dates

Perth

PERTH FRINGE WORLD

The Parlor, Perth Cultural Centre

6:20pm, Tues 7 - Sun 12 February

Buy Tickets Online Now

fringeworld.com.au

Adelaide

ADELAIDE FRINGE

Garden of Unearthly Delights

9:30 pm, Fri 17 Feb - Sun 5 March (No Mon)

TWO WEEKS ONLY

Buy Tickets Online Now

adelaidefringe.com.au

Melbourne

MELBOURNE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Max Watt's

6:15pm, Thurs 30 March - Sun 23 April (5:15pm Sun, No Mon)

Buy Tickets Online Now

comedyfestival.com.au

Sydney

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL

The Factory

7:15pm Saturday, 13 May

6:15pm Sunday, 14 May

Buy Tickets Online Now

sydneycomedyfest.com.au

Brisbane

BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Pleasuredome @ Brisbane Powerhouse

6:45pm Thurs 18 - Sat 20 May, 5 45pm Sun May 21

FOUR SHOWS ONLY

Buy Tickets Online Now

brisbanecomedyfestival.com

Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival




Lin-Manuel Miranda In Conversation with Leigh Sales to Be Broadcast On ABC TV and ABC ivie Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda In Conversation with Leigh Sales to Be Broadcast On ABC TV and ABC iview
In his first trip to Australia to meet the local company, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, sat down with ABC journalist Leigh Sales in Brisbane – in front of an audience of what are affectionately known around the world as #Hamilfans; for a special Q&A to recognise his contribution to the cultural zeitgeist and to discuss the impact that HAMILTON is having around the world. 
Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival Photo
Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Australia’s original world-famous and ground-breaking Circus Oz is back in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after 30 years with a fresh and all-new show at The Forum for two weeks only.
Sammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Sammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy Festival
Nicolette Minster is a child star whose career took a nosedive after starring, we mean, featuring alongside Meryl Streep… at age three. Now, she's just discovered her entire life is a lie.
Triple M Host and Comedian Sarah Maree Cameron Presents ONE WOMB PLEASE! For Melbourne Com Photo
Triple M Host and Comedian Sarah Maree Cameron Presents ONE WOMB PLEASE! For Melbourne Comedy Festival
As heard nationally on the Triple M network, Sarah Maree Cameron is debuting her first solo comedy show “One Womb Please!” for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival at Coopers Inn. This is Sarah Maree's story. After being diagnosed with Cervical Cancer and Endometriosis (plus other things to do with her pipes) Sarah Maree travelled down the path of IVF and now surrogacy. This is a show about her journey to motherhood.

More Hot Stories For You


Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy FestivalCircus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival
March 3, 2023

Australia’s original world-famous and ground-breaking Circus Oz is back in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after 30 years with a fresh and all-new show at The Forum for two weeks only.
Sammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy FestivalSammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 3, 2023

Nicolette Minster is a child star whose career took a nosedive after starring, we mean, featuring alongside Meryl Streep… at age three. Now, she's just discovered her entire life is a lie.
Triple M Host and Comedian Sarah Maree Cameron Presents ONE WOMB PLEASE! For Melbourne Comedy FestivalTriple M Host and Comedian Sarah Maree Cameron Presents ONE WOMB PLEASE! For Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 2, 2023

As heard nationally on the Triple M network, Sarah Maree Cameron is debuting her first solo comedy show “One Womb Please!” for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival at Coopers Inn. This is Sarah Maree's story. After being diagnosed with Cervical Cancer and Endometriosis (plus other things to do with her pipes) Sarah Maree travelled down the path of IVF and now surrogacy. This is a show about her journey to motherhood.
Comedy Darling Steph Teitelbaum Presents HELLO, WHO IS IT? For Melbourne Comedy FestivalComedy Darling Steph Teitelbaum Presents HELLO, WHO IS IT? For Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 2, 2023

Briiiiing briiiiing… don't pick up the phone, it could be your real estate agent asking for the rent, or a scam or worse, your grandmother! If you hate picking up the phone as much as Steph Teitelbaum does, you're going to love this show. 
DREAM HOUSE Comes to Speakeasy TheatreDREAM HOUSE Comes to Speakeasy Theatre
March 1, 2023

On Valentine's Day in 2004, Mattel announced in a press release that dream couple Barbie and Ken had decided to split up after 43 years together. This is the little-known story of what happened next.
share