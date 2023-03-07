Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival
The tour kicked off in Perth last month.
Say 'Hola' to Australia's newest Aussie - Ivan Aristeguieta - this happy immigrant has just become one of us.
Crikey amigo! Now that he's added another passport to his citizenship collection, he doesn't know who the hell he is!
Ever since he migrated to Australia in 2012, Ivan has won over Aussies audience with his spot-on observations and impressions of us, locals, quickly becoming one of our favourite comedians, all whilst performing in his second language, 'Strine'.
Direct from his latest Paramount+ TV comedy special, book tickets now for one of the rising stars of Aussie comedy. And now he's an Australian, we can actually say that!
As seen on Have You Been Paying Attention?, Hughesy We Have A Problem and Melbourne International Comedy Festival TV Gala.
In 2023, he will be touring his new show Citizen around the country.
In 2023, he will be touring his new show Citizen around the country.
Tour Dates
Perth
PERTH FRINGE WORLD
The Parlor, Perth Cultural Centre
6:20pm, Tues 7 - Sun 12 February
Adelaide
ADELAIDE FRINGE
Garden of Unearthly Delights
9:30 pm, Fri 17 Feb - Sun 5 March (No Mon)
TWO WEEKS ONLY
Melbourne
MELBOURNE COMEDY FESTIVAL
Max Watt's
6:15pm, Thurs 30 March - Sun 23 April (5:15pm Sun, No Mon)
Sydney
SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL
The Factory
7:15pm Saturday, 13 May
6:15pm Sunday, 14 May
Brisbane
BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL
Pleasuredome @ Brisbane Powerhouse
6:45pm Thurs 18 - Sat 20 May, 5 45pm Sun May 21
FOUR SHOWS ONLY
