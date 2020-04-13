International Dance Day Will Be Celebrated With a Virtual Flash Mob

International Dance Day (IDD), ignited by UNESCO Dance Council for the preservation of dance, IDD is celebrated annually on 29 April. Due to the closure of public venues and the impacts of COVID19, the celebration has been adapted by creating a Virtual Flash MOB routine! This will enable South Australia (and the world) to be engaged in learning the routine safely from their own home whilst joining the global celebration of Dance in 2020!

There are 2 components to the day.

Learn the Virtual Flash Mob from the online lessons. A social media campaign to spread the love of dance.

"We would love to see people dancing at this time, by involving them in celebrating IDD in 2020. We want to inspire them to engage with dance, learn the Virtual Flash Mob dance routine and show us there moves."

This project has been sponsored by Premier and Cabinet, City of West Torrens, City of Marion Council, City of Adelaide, and City of Charles Sturt Place Makers Grant.

With up to $400 in cash prizes Sponsored by Unit Care a prize will be offered for the best dance routine of the virtual flash mob $100 cash prizes each for:

Best female in primary or high school.

Best male in primary or high school.

Most liked Social media video of the learnt online routine in part or full.

Best 30-60 second video of your own style of dance

Virtual Flash MOB Rules:

Videos must be submitted before the 29 April, to IDD@finsart.com.au, via wetransfer.com become a Finsart Inc. member. If you are under 18, your parents will need to sign up in your name. The videos will be joined together for the final Virtual Flash Mob and there are lots of freestyle opportunities in the routine!

Check out the online lessons here to learn the Virtual Flash Mob dance routine, and like Finsart Inc. Studio on facebook and Instagram to join in the Social Media International Dance Day. For more information go to www.finsart.com.au or email IDD@finsart.com.au.





