Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Will Be Performed at Brighton Fringe Festival 2021 This Month

After a sell-out run at The Omnibus Theatre in March 2020 just a few days before theatres shut their doors, Say It Again, Sorry? and The Warren will present the hit interactive show, The Importance of Being... Earnest?

This will be the company's debut at The Brighton Fringe, bringing the show back with a bang, the first weekend after lockdown is lifted.

The production is written by Josh King (In The Night Garden) with the company ensemble and directed by Simon Paris (News Revue, Lottery).

Set design by Jack Lowerson and Trynity Silk, costume design by Trynity Silk, lighting design by Guido Garcia Lueches and sound design by Ben Mann and Luciano Verghini.

The cast includes Tom Cray, Susan Hoffman, Ben Mann, MJ Lee, Sergio Maggiolo, Rhys Tees, Louise Goodfield and Trynity Silk.

The Importance of Being... Earnest? is confirmed for Edinburgh Festival Fringe at The Pleasance in 2021.

The Importance of Being... Earnest? is a guaranteed great night out where audiences are encouraged to hone their Wildean wit, let their inner thespian shine and join the cast live on stage. There's no need to learn lines or be familiar with the source material - because this "utterly bonkers and bizarrely slick" (The Family Stage) show is not a faithful revival of Wilde's classic play but a fast unfolding scene of chaos, "meticulously planned and completely improvised" (A Younger Theatre) by the cast.

When asked why he thought that theatre was "the greatest of all art forms", Oscar Wilde said that the stage was the best way "a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being", and that is the spirit this show encapsulates so beautifully and why it "improves on its predecessors" (A Younger Theatre) when likened to The Play That Goes Wrong, Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare and Austentatious.

The Importance of Being... Earnest? is the first show to be interactive in its creative process as well as in performance. It was developed with the public; a range of ages, backgrounds, ethnicities and nationalities were invited into the rehearsal room and encouraged to participate and add their voice to the outcome. Put through rigorous audience approval before it hit the stage is one of the reasons why audiences and press alike describe The Importance of Being... Earnest? "an absolute MUST see!" (North West End UK).

Say It Again, Sorry? specialise in interactive theatre and participatory arts. They're on a mission to connect people to their inner artist and bring out the joy of creative expression in everybody.

Led by a multi-national team from the UK, South Africa, Uruguay, the Netherlands and Italy, they are risk-taking innovators, seeking to explore new ground when it comes to actor-audience relationships and public engagement. All shows are devised by the ensemble but their work truly comes to life when interacting with the public. As a result, SIAS?'s creative process, company operations, rehearsals, meetings and get-ins are free for anyone to observe and participate in.

This audience-centered model has led to members of the public deciding the company's legal name, painting their official headshots, contributing to the company blog, balancing a china teacup on an actor's head live on stage and shooting confetti cannons with the cast during performances. Say It Again, Sorry? have performed at some of the UK's top arts venues and festivals, including Glastonbury Festival, The Big Draw Festival, Wilderness Festival, The Pleasance Theatre, The Omnibus Theatre and Nozstock: The Hidden Valley.

Box Office: https://tinyurl.com/3yx75ahr