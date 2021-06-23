I'M YOURS, MADDY Burlesque Comedy Cabaret Will Be Performed at The MC Showroom in July

I'm Yours, Maddy is an original Burlesque Comedy Cabaret that explores modern topics such as woman's rights, sexual health, and taboo social issues; through a vintage lens.

With Australian headlines centred around sex, consent and misconduct I'm Yours, Maddy dives into these issues head on. But don't get it confused, sex is not just for men anymore.

I'm Yours, Maddy was created in response to media controversy surrounding Brittany Higgins, and Sarah Everard. Whilst Maddy tackles challenging topics like sexual assault, and the societal perception of female sexuality, this show is not just an ode to the dark side of sex. She also delves into the weird, wonderful, and sometimes downright embarrassing side of having an unquenchable libido.

Writer Madeline Pratt is an emerging Producer, Performer and Choreographer who has touched audiences at both Melbourne and Adelaide Fringe, and throughout Victoria with shows such as Moments, Rent, Heathers and The Masked Singer.

Pratt is joined by Music Director Ashton Turner, and supported by Lighting Designer Jack Wilkinson, and Director Ebony McGeady

I'm Yours Maddy is being performed at The MC Showroom 14-17th of July. Bookings highly encouraged, limited seating.

Show Details: I'm Yours, Maddy

Dates: 14th - 17th July

Time: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8:30pm

Cost: Full $26, Concession $24, Group of 5+ $22

Venue: The MC Showroom Level 1, 48 Clifton St, PRAHRAN, VIC 3181

Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=753369&