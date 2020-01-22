IAN EDWARDS -WOMEN ARE MIRACULOUS Will Tour Australia

For the first time, English born, Jamaican raised Ian Edwards will tour Australia with his brand new show, Women Are Miraculous.

Ian's family moved to New York when he was 17. The United States is a great place to live, but not when you have a third world accent and are friendless. While he was literally slanging burgers at Burger King in Long Island, he turned to see his co-workers laughing. Another employee Greg Ellis had them on the floor in stitches. Everyone loved Greg, because he was funny, and when you worked with him, he made an 8-hour shift fly by.

That's when it hit Ian. He needed to tap into his funny side. In England and Jamaica he was a funny kid, but somehow he'd forgotten that part of him. From then on, he became the second funniest person at Burger King. He even made the prince, Greg laugh.

This is along with television appearances on Conan, @Midnight, Huffington Post Live, and radio interviews on NPR's Bullseye with Jesse Thorn, KROQ's Kevin and Bean Show, Sirius XM's Opie and Anthony, WTF with Marc Maron and Joe Rogan's podcast. Additionally, he has had jokes featured in both The New York Post and Time Out LA.

Ian's writing credits include Co-Producer on season two of Friends From Collage on Netflix, Co-Producer on Crashing HBO, Producer for the animated series, Sugar and Toys, on Fuse, Season one of ABC's Black-ish (full time staff writer), season one of The Carmichael Show (consultant/advisor) along with Ice Cube's Barbershop 3 (punch-up) and Two Broke Girls. Ian also wrote Undercover Brother 2 for Universal.

Additionally, Ian has appeared in two features on the acting side. Sean Baker's Indie Spirit Award nominated film, Tangerine (Best Feature category). Prior to the nomination, this film had a successful unveiling at Sundance 2015 and was distributed theatrically by Magnolia Pictures (on Netflix now). His other feature is Jeff Garlin's Dealing with Idiots, where Ian was opposite JB Smoove and Natasha Leggero.

Ian's podcast Soccer Comics is housed on the All Things Comedy Network, partnered with Laughspin.com. He has been invited to perform at some of the most prestigious festivals such as Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, HBO's Aspen Comedy and Arts Festival, Edinburgh, Bridgetown, San Francisco Sketchfest, Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin and Jeff Garlin and Michael Moore's festival, Traverse City Winter Comedy Arts Festival.

Americascomedy.com

www.ianedwardscomedian.com

www.abpresents.com.au





