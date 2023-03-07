Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival

After years of being known as 'that guy who does Chopper', Heath Franklin is stepping out from behind the moustache and sunnies and working on a new character - himself!

It's a bit out of character, but it turns out Heath's pretty funny too.

As an actor, he made a dramatic turn in Jane Campion's Top of the Lake and co-starred with Flight of the Conchord's Jemaine Clement in the feature film, Predicament. He has appeared as a sketch performer in ABC's At Home Alone Together, How Not to Behave and Wednesday Night Fever, and Channel 10's Thank God You're Here.

However, it is as 'Chopper' that Heath Franklin has become an Australian cultural and comedy icon. With his own TV show, four live comedy TV specials, 2 ARIA nominations, 1 Logie nomination and over 500,000 tickets sold worldwide, 'Chopper' has nearly done it all.

In 2023, Heath takes off the sunnies and debuts 'Out of Character', his new live stand-up show, as himself. It's been 18 years in somebody else's skin - let's see how he goes in his own and after wearing a blue polo and tracksuit to work for all that time, the hardest bit will be finding a new shirt!

See Heath as Heath for the first time - same incredible comic mind, but with new targets, new jokes and a lot less moustache.

Tour Dates

Perth

PERTH FRINGE WORLD

Little Palais, Cultural Centre

9:30pm, Fri 3 - Sun 12 February (No Mon)

fringeworld.com.au

Adelaide

ADELAIDE FRINGE

Rhino Room

9:45pm, Fri 17 & Sat 18 Feb + Tue 21 - Sat 25 Feb

7 SHOWS ONLY

Buy Tickets Online Now

adelaidefringe.com.au

Melbourne

MELBOURNE COMEDY FESTIVAL

The Vic Hotel

7:50pm, Thu 30 March - Sun 23 April (6:50pm Sun, No Mon)

Buy Tickets Online Now

comedyfestival.com.au

Auckland

NEW ZEALAND COMEDY FESTIVAL

Q Theatre

8.15pm, Tue 9 - Sat 13 May

Buy Tickets from Feb 2023

comedyfestival.co.nz

Sydney

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL

The Factory Theatre

6:50pm Wed 17 - Sat 20 May, 5:50pm Sun 21 May

Buy Tickets Online Now

sydneycomedyfest.com.au

Brisbane

BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Brisbane Powerhouse

8:15pm, Thurs 25 March - Sun 28 April (7:15pm Sun)

Buy Tickets Online Now

www.brisbanecomedyfestival.com

comedyfestival.com.au