HOT FAT CRAZY Comes to Chapel Off Chapel

After a sold out debut run at MICF23, an award winning Melbourne Fringe 2023 season, AND an upcoming Adelaide Fringe Festival 2024 season at The Rhino Room (supported by the South Australia Mental Health Commissioner's Performer's Grant), Tommy & Eadie are bringing Hot Fat Crazy back to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2024 to celebrate the release of the Hot Fat Crazy album!

Written by and Starring Eadie Testro-Girasole & Thomas Bradford, 'HOT FAT CRAZY' is the inaugural show from lauded comedy duo, Tommy & Eadie.

Hot Fat Crazy is a hysterical musical comedy sketch show based on Eadie’s eye-opening, healing and hilarious experiences during her many psych ward admissions, and her journey of reclaiming and celebrating the word ‘fat’.

During their Melbourne Fringe Festival 2023 season, Tommy and Eadie won the South Australia Tour Ready Award, were nominated for Best Cabaret and Best Emerging Artist, scored 5 judge’s picks, snapped up rave reviews and had their season extended. They have also just been announced as recipients of the SA Mental Health Commissioner's Performers’ Grant. Tommy and Eadie have appeared in comedy line ups all across Melbourne/Naarm, and most recently performed Hot Fat Crazy at Gaytimes music festival.

Hot Fat Crazy transports you into a surreal, silly, sexy fictional psych ward, where inpatients get it on, the nurses all have silly little British accents, wizards cure your depression with the power of magnets… and did we mention the 27 SOCK PUPPETS?!

With a score of entirely original songs that range from glam-rock power ballads about antidepressants to sultry jazz standards about homophobic cats, and ridiculous sketches led by lesbian nurses and loveable inpatients, Tommy and Eadie will take you on a raucous journey with their powerhouse vocals and touching performances, while they attempt to nail the intricate dance moves (a box step).

After much pleading and begging from their adoring fans, Tommy and Eadie are bringing Hot Fat Crazy back to Melbourne as a part of MICF24 for a one night only performance to celebrate the release of the official Hot Fat Crazy album! The full album will be released on all major streaming platforms on the same day as the performance, and will feature every song from the show, mixed and mastered to perfection!

This will be the final ever performance of Hot Fat Crazy after an overwhelmingly successful year of debuting it across Australia!