HOME, I'M DARLING Announced At MTC

Due to popular demand, Home, I'm Darling by Laura Wade has been extended until Saturday 29 February, with eight new performances added to the season.

Winner of Best Comedy at the 2019 Olivier Awards, Home, I'm Darling makes its Australian premiere starring comedy legend Jane Turner (Kath & Kim) alongside Susie Youssef (No Activity), Toby Truslove (Utopia), Nikki Shiels (Bloom), Peter Paltos (Gloria) and Izabella Yena (Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears), and is directed by MTC Associate Artistic Director Sarah Goodes.

Sarah Goodes said, 'How wonderful it is that people are as excited as we are to see this insightful and hilarious comedy come to life on the Sumner stage. Touching on modern gender roles and our penchant for nostalgia, it promises to entertain and stimulate in equal measure. We're delighted to add these extra eight performances for even more people to enjoy.'

Tickets on sale now for all performances at mtc.com.au





