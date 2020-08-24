HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne Suspends Performances for Seven More Weeks

The Australian production of the show now hopes to resume performances at the end of March.

In line with current government advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will be suspended for a further seven weeks.

Performances from September 16 to November 1 will be postponed and rescheduled. Ticket holders will be automatically moved to an alternative date from March 24, 2021 onwards with the same seating allocation they originally booked.

Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date. Provisions will be made for interstate and international customers impacted by continuing travel restrictions as well as those unable to attend their rescheduled performance.

The producers are closely following the guidance of the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments, and will continue to assess the rolling suspension of performances based on the most up-to-date advice. The latest information regarding ticketing policy and performances is regularly updated on the play's official social media channels and website www.harrypottertheplay.com/au/.

Gareth Reeves, who plays Harry Potter in the award-winning production said: "I'm chomping at the bit to get back on the stage and I sincerely hope you stay with us. I'm dreaming of the day I get to walk through that stage door of the beautiful Princess Theatre and join the whole cast and crew in welcoming you to a performance of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child."

