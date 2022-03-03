HAMILTON $10 Digital Ticket Lottery Confirmed For Melbourne

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel have confirmed the $10 digital ticket lottery will continue for the Australian production of HAMILTON when it begins performances at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre from 15 March 2022.

The digital lottery, known in North America as Ham4Ham, is powered exclusively through the TodayTix app. The HAMILTON Lottery will have a limited number of tickets available for every performance at $10 each. The first lottery for the Melbourne season will open from 12:01am Friday 4 March through to 1:00pm Thursday 10 March for tickets to performances 15-20 March. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

To set an alert to be notified when the Lottery opens, download the TodayTix app from the App Store or Google Play Store and sign up for notifications through the HAMILTON page in Melbourne.

For more information on tickets and lottery details, please visit hamiltonmusical.com.au/melbourne-faqs

HOW TO ENTER

Download the official TodayTix app available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The lottery will open at 12:01am every Friday and will close for entry at 1:00pm the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances. Participants can enter to win the chance to purchase up to two tickets for any open Lottery performance and set an alert to be notified about future Lottery opportunities.

Lottery entrants can share about the show on their Instagram story, Facebook account, and/or Twitter account to gain an additional Lottery entry per platform.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00pm and 4:00pm every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email, SMS and mobile push notification. Eligible winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

Additional rules and full Terms & Conditions can be found at TodayTix.com.

Originally introduced on his production of RENT, the lottery ticket policy was created by HAMILTON's Producer Jeffrey Seller to provide accessible and affordable tickets to his shows. The lottery has been in place on every show he has produced since, and Michael Cassel and TodayTix are proud to continue the tradition in Australia.

"We have seen such an amazing response from fans through the Hamilton lottery in Sydney, so there was no question that we would continue the initiative in Melbourne," said Michael Cassel. "We believe the lottery provides a tangible pathway to increase accessibility, and allows us to share our show with new audiences."

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.