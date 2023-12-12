Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Gladys Knight Returns To Australia & New Zealand With 'The Farewell Tour'

gladys knight announces the farewell tour for australia and new zealand in 2024

By: Dec. 12, 2023

MG Live, Arena Touring & Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce seven-time Grammy award winner, singer, actress and true Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight will make her highly anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand with TheFarewell Tour next March and April.

“I'm so grateful to be visiting these beautiful places again and be able to share my music with the fans who are so hospitable and embrace us with open arms. ​ The spirit and soul brought to our performances by these amazing audiences is unmatched the world over,” - Gladys Knight

Bringing her biggest hits – ‘Licence To Kill', ‘Midnight Train to Georgia', ‘I Don't Want To Know', ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me' & ‘That's What Friends Are For' – to stages across Australia & New Zealand, the legendary soul singer will kick off this spectacular tour in Perth on Tuesday 19 March before heading Australia-wide to Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney and then across to New Zealand for two final shows in Wellington on Tuesday 2 April and Auckland on Thursday 4 April.

Frontier Member presale for The Farewell Tour commences Monday 18 December 10am local time before the general on sale Tuesday 19 December, 11am local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/gladysknight

The great ones endure and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This true legend of the stage and screen has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

Beginning her musical career at the age of 4 performing gospel music at Church, to performing alongside her siblings in the music group, Gladys Knight & The Pips, the naturally gifted Gladys was a superstar in the making. Following the success of the group, with an array of chart-topping hits across the 60s, 70s & 80s including ‘Every Beat of My Heart' ‘Letter Full of Tears' ‘I Heard it Through the Grapevine' and ‘If I Were Your Woman', Gladys went on to have one of the most coveted musical careers in history.

Knight went on to record more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999); and “At Last” (2001). “At Last” showed the world that she still has what it takes to record a hit album, employing the talents of contemporary producers like Randy Jackson, Gary Brown and James D.C. Williams III, Jon John, Jamey Jaz, Keith Thomas, Tom Dowd and Tiger Roberts.

Gladys' love for the stage still remains strong. Consistently touring across 2022 and 2023, the singer has a huge 2024 ahead, with an array of headline shows already lined up across the US before heading down under in March.

GLADYS KNIGHT ​'THE FAREWELL TOUR' TOUR

Tuesday 19 March
​Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
​Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Thursday 21 March
​Festival Theatre | Adelaide, SA
​Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 23 March
​Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD
​Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Sunday 24 March
​The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD
​Lic. All Ages ​ - all persons who are under 18 must be accompanied by an adult
ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 26 March
​Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
​Lic. All Ages
artscentremelbourne.com.au

Thursday 28 March
​Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT
​Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 30 March
​The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW
​Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 2 April
​Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ
​Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 4 April
​The Civic | Auckland, NZ
​Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz




