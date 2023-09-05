GODZ Comes to 2023 Melbourne Fringe

Winner of five coveted festival awards in 2022, with sell-out international and national tours, audiences totalling 35 000+ people and having amassed over 100 stars from multiple rave reviews, the juggernaut that is GODZ returns to the Festival Park.



Appearing one last time as a part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival, don’t miss the chance to join Cupid (the God of Love), Hercules (the God of Strength) and Dionysus (the God of Wine) as they paint Ancient Greece red and bring you to the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE.



This adults-only, jaw-dropping offering from Head First Acrobats (HFA) sees their unique mix of storytelling, circus, and physical prowess swell to godlike proportions. Expect a bodyssey of gravity-defying stunts, true tests of heroic strength and muscularity, and surprise comic twists.



Renowned for being incredibly cheeky and highly provocative, Head First Acrobats leave nothing behind in this knock-out five-star season. Based in Melbourne, they are regulars on the international touring circuit and are a multi-award-winning entertainment company with an undisputed talent for developing shows that fast become the talk of the town.

Not content with sitting on their GODz-like laurels, this year Head First Acrobats also offer another two shows for Circus and laughter lovers during the Melbourne Fringe Festival. Coming to audiences late on Friday and Saturday nights is an adults-only crème of the Head First Acrobats performer crop.



Described as “a perfect 18+ show” (Fringefeed), Crème de la Crème is an incredible display of the hottest circus acts in this year's Festival. Starring the best of the best audiences can expect world-class acrobatics from seasoned performers.



A late-night treat for lovers of exceptional circus, physical comedy, and cheeky nudity – the Head First Acrobats team never fail to disappoint. Running for eight shows only throughout the 2023 festival, this #HotTicket event is a must see!



Comical, exciting, and engaging, HFA’s PreHysterical (one for our youngest circus aficionados) also returns to this year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival.



A multi-award-winning show for little and big kids alike, PreHysterical follows three foolish Neanderthals as they struggle to survive, taking the audience through an action-packed hour of incredible circus while they avoid predators, navigate severe environments, and learn to work together. Complete with hilarious slapstick comedy for the kids, and tongue-in-cheek humour for the adults, PreHysterical is something everyone will enjoy. It’s “A show fit for the young, old, and Neanderthal in all of us” (Theatre Haus).



With a dedication and skill for creating thoroughly entertaining, clever, and engaging productions, Head First Acrobats offer local audiences three stellar seasons during the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival. Truly something for everyone!

GODZ

Created by Head First Acrobats

Directed by Head First Acrobats and Malia Walsh

Performed by Thomas Gorham, Callan Harris, Jordan Twartz and Liam Dummer

Lighting Design by Nemo Gandossini Poirier



3 to 29 October 2023

Tues to Sun 7pm

Tickets: $55 - $59 Premium, $50 - $54 Premium Group 6+, $45 - $49 Standard, $39 - $45 Concession, $40 Standard Group 6+, $40 Blak Tix

Bookings: (03) 9660 9666 and online at Click Here

Venue: Festival Park (The Vault) - Testing Grounds Market Sq, Queen Victoria Market, Melbourne

Running time: 65 mins no interval

Warnings: this event has strobe lighting, haze effects, full frontal nudity, moderate coarse language, sudden loud noises, drug references

Suitable for ages 18+