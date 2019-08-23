Full Cast Announced for DREAMSONG

Dubbed the "Australian Book Of Mormon" DreamSong is a hilarious story of a Mega Church in Financial Crisis, so Pastor Richard Sunday and wife Whitney Sunday concoct a scheme to bring money back to the Church. But when Pastor Sunday's daughter April meets Jesus, will he see the church's acts as Holy?



Lauren McKenna, Director, along with Maverick Newman, Musical Director, and Madison Lee, Choreographer, have assembled a stellar cast to bring this line- pushing comedy to Melbourne this November!



Nelson Gardner (Ned, Jesus Christ Superstar, Merrily We Roll Along) will be playing Pastor Richard Sunday, and his fading pop-star wife Whitney Sunday will be played by the incomparable Annie Aitken (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sound of Music).



Jesus will be played by Olivia Charalambous (Puffs, Spring Awakening) and Nicola Bowman (The Red Tree, Bring It On, Ordinary Days) will be April Sunday. Maxwell Simon (Muriel's Wedding, The Boy From Oz, American Idiot) will double as April's Finacé Paul and The Voice contestant Chris T.



Sam Ward (Falsettos, 42nd Street) is Prime Minister Darren Cunningham, and his second in command Clarice is Kate Schmidli (Blackrock, Paris! A Rock Oddessy). Bailey Dunnage (Fugitive Songs, Tick, Tick... Boom) is Neville, Pastor Richard's right hand man.



The Dream Team AKA the best youth pastors out will be Luisa Scrofani (In The Heights, Blackrock, Violet), Gareth Isaac (Puffs, Love's Labour's Lost), Samuel Skuthorp (Sweeney Todd, The Wild Party, Melba) and Tayla Muir (Decoration Day, Sonder- Charity Concert).

"The dangerous charisma of Nelson Gardner, the show-stopping star quality of Annie Aitken, the exquisite sweetness of Nicola Bowman, the oozing rockstar appeal of Maxwell Simon and the incomparable Olivia Charalambous playing Jesus Christ. This cast will absolutely knock your socks off and is truly heaven sent! The team and I are delighted to be blessed by this collective of ridiculously talented and side-splittingly hilarious artists who will bring our production of DreamSong to life. I am confident Hugo Chiarella and Robert Tripolino's incredible show is in the best hands with this stellar cast! See you at "Church" in November!" - Lauren McKenna (Director)

"I could not be more pleased with the cast that Lauren McKenna and EbbFlow theatre have assembled. It is particularly exciting to see Nelson Gardner returning to the role of Pastor Richard. Nelson played the role in the very first workshops and presentations of the show when were students at VCA. Large parts of the role were written around his rhythms and sense of humour. There is nobody who understands the DNA of this character in quite the way Nelson does." - Hugo Chiarella (Book Writer and Lyricist)





