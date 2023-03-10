Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Frankie McNair Presents RELAX YOUR KNEES For MICF 2023

McNair won  “Best Newcomer” at the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Frankie McNair Presents RELAX YOUR KNEES For MICF 2023

"Relax Your Knees" is a peek into the anxious brain of an aggressively optimistic dyslexic queer nightmare, who was raised by TV and is trying their best. No story, no thru-line (cowards), just Frankie McNair screaming her favourite jokes for 55 minutes and having too much fun in a grubby mix of stand-up, non sequitur sketch comedy and unbridled joy (*chef's kiss*).

Despite recently winning "Best Newcomer" at the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the cult success of their alt-comedy festival hit, "Emma's Debutante" (an absurd comedy line up show created by Frankie McNair and Emma Holland), Frankie's mum still frequently asks if they need money. They do!

For the screen, Frankie co-starred in their IGTV series, "Couples in Iso", and co-starred in the upcoming web-series, "No-bodies Business", the horror-comedy short film HEN, and received Screen Australia funding to write their online series "SNACK" - a series about an anxious Banana who starts going to therapy. Concurrent to this tour, Frankie will also be debuting "An Intimate Evening with Tabatha Booth starring Frankie McNair" at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Tour presented by Laughing Stock Productions, more information at https://www.frankiemcnair.com

Tour Dates

Perth

PERTH FRINGE WORLD

The Pocket, The Pleasure Garden

9:40pm, Tue 31 Jan - Sun 5 Feb

SEASON COMPLETE

Adelaide

ADELAIDE FRINGE

Rhino Room

10:00 pm, Fri 17 - Sat 18 Feb, Tue 21 - Sat 25 Feb

SEASON COMPLETE

Canberra

CANBERRA COMEDY FESTIVAL

Courtyard Studio at Canberra Theatre Centre

8:30pm Tue 25 March

Buy Tickets Online Now

https://canberracomedyfestival.com.au/

Sydney

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL

Enmore Loft

9:30pm Thu 4 - Sat 6 Ma, 8:30pm Sun 7 May

Buy Tickets Online Now

sydneycomedyfest.com.au

Auckland

NEW ZEALAND COMEDY FESTIVAL

Q Theatre

8:15pm Thu 9 - Sat 13 May

Tickets on sale March 3

sydneycomedyfest.com.au

Brisbane

BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Brisbane Powerhouse

8:30pm Thu 8 - Sat 21 May

Tickets on sale Feb 16

sydneycomedyfest.com.au



Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival
After years of being known as 'that guy who does Chopper', Heath Franklin is stepping out from behind the moustache and sunnies and working on a new character - himself!
Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Years Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival
Say 'Hola' to Australia's newest Aussie - Ivan Aristeguieta - this happy immigrant has just become one of us. 
Lin-Manuel Miranda In Conversation with Leigh Sales to Be Broadcast On ABC TV and ABC ivie Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda In Conversation with Leigh Sales to Be Broadcast On ABC TV and ABC iview
In his first trip to Australia to meet the local company, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, sat down with ABC journalist Leigh Sales in Brisbane – in front of an audience of what are affectionately known around the world as #Hamilfans; for a special Q&A to recognise his contribution to the cultural zeitgeist and to discuss the impact that HAMILTON is having around the world. 
Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival Photo
Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Australia’s original world-famous and ground-breaking Circus Oz is back in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after 30 years with a fresh and all-new show at The Forum for two weeks only.

More Hot Stories For You


THE SABOTEUR Comes to The Butterfly ClubTHE SABOTEUR Comes to The Butterfly Club
March 9, 2023

Critically acclaimed theatre company Jetpack Theatre Collective (Pea Green Boat, Art Heist) is bringing The Saboteur, the award-winning improvisation comedy show, to The Butterfly Club in Melbourne 20-25 March.
Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy FestivalHeath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 7, 2023

After years of being known as 'that guy who does Chopper', Heath Franklin is stepping out from behind the moustache and sunnies and working on a new character - himself!
Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy FestivalIvan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 7, 2023

Say 'Hola' to Australia's newest Aussie - Ivan Aristeguieta - this happy immigrant has just become one of us. 
Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy FestivalCircus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival
March 3, 2023

Australia’s original world-famous and ground-breaking Circus Oz is back in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after 30 years with a fresh and all-new show at The Forum for two weeks only.
Sammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy FestivalSammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 3, 2023

Nicolette Minster is a child star whose career took a nosedive after starring, we mean, featuring alongside Meryl Streep… at age three. Now, she's just discovered her entire life is a lie.
share