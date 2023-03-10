Frankie McNair Presents RELAX YOUR KNEES For MICF 2023

"Relax Your Knees" is a peek into the anxious brain of an aggressively optimistic dyslexic queer nightmare, who was raised by TV and is trying their best. No story, no thru-line (cowards), just Frankie McNair screaming her favourite jokes for 55 minutes and having too much fun in a grubby mix of stand-up, non sequitur sketch comedy and unbridled joy (*chef's kiss*).

Despite recently winning "Best Newcomer" at the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the cult success of their alt-comedy festival hit, "Emma's Debutante" (an absurd comedy line up show created by Frankie McNair and Emma Holland), Frankie's mum still frequently asks if they need money. They do!

For the screen, Frankie co-starred in their IGTV series, "Couples in Iso", and co-starred in the upcoming web-series, "No-bodies Business", the horror-comedy short film HEN, and received Screen Australia funding to write their online series "SNACK" - a series about an anxious Banana who starts going to therapy. Concurrent to this tour, Frankie will also be debuting "An Intimate Evening with Tabatha Booth starring Frankie McNair" at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Tour presented by Laughing Stock Productions, more information at https://www.frankiemcnair.com

Tour Dates

Perth

PERTH FRINGE WORLD

The Pocket, The Pleasure Garden

9:40pm, Tue 31 Jan - Sun 5 Feb

SEASON COMPLETE

Adelaide

ADELAIDE FRINGE

Rhino Room

10:00 pm, Fri 17 - Sat 18 Feb, Tue 21 - Sat 25 Feb

SEASON COMPLETE

Canberra

CANBERRA COMEDY FESTIVAL

Courtyard Studio at Canberra Theatre Centre

8:30pm Tue 25 March

Buy Tickets Online Now

https://canberracomedyfestival.com.au/

Sydney

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL

Enmore Loft

9:30pm Thu 4 - Sat 6 Ma, 8:30pm Sun 7 May

Buy Tickets Online Now

sydneycomedyfest.com.au

Auckland

NEW ZEALAND COMEDY FESTIVAL

Q Theatre

8:15pm Thu 9 - Sat 13 May

Tickets on sale March 3

sydneycomedyfest.com.au

Brisbane

BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Brisbane Powerhouse

8:30pm Thu 8 - Sat 21 May

Tickets on sale Feb 16

sydneycomedyfest.com.au