Frankie McNair Presents RELAX YOUR KNEES For MICF 2023
McNair won “Best Newcomer” at the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
"Relax Your Knees" is a peek into the anxious brain of an aggressively optimistic dyslexic queer nightmare, who was raised by TV and is trying their best. No story, no thru-line (cowards), just Frankie McNair screaming her favourite jokes for 55 minutes and having too much fun in a grubby mix of stand-up, non sequitur sketch comedy and unbridled joy (*chef's kiss*).
Despite recently winning "Best Newcomer" at the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the cult success of their alt-comedy festival hit, "Emma's Debutante" (an absurd comedy line up show created by Frankie McNair and Emma Holland), Frankie's mum still frequently asks if they need money. They do!
For the screen, Frankie co-starred in their IGTV series, "Couples in Iso", and co-starred in the upcoming web-series, "No-bodies Business", the horror-comedy short film HEN, and received Screen Australia funding to write their online series "SNACK" - a series about an anxious Banana who starts going to therapy. Concurrent to this tour, Frankie will also be debuting "An Intimate Evening with Tabatha Booth starring Frankie McNair" at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Tour presented by Laughing Stock Productions, more information at https://www.frankiemcnair.com
Tour Dates
Perth
PERTH FRINGE WORLD
The Pocket, The Pleasure Garden
9:40pm, Tue 31 Jan - Sun 5 Feb
Adelaide
ADELAIDE FRINGE
Rhino Room
10:00 pm, Fri 17 - Sat 18 Feb, Tue 21 - Sat 25 Feb
Canberra
CANBERRA COMEDY FESTIVAL
Courtyard Studio at Canberra Theatre Centre
8:30pm Tue 25 March
https://canberracomedyfestival.com.au/
Sydney
SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL
Enmore Loft
9:30pm Thu 4 - Sat 6 Ma, 8:30pm Sun 7 May
Auckland
NEW ZEALAND COMEDY FESTIVAL
Q Theatre
8:15pm Thu 9 - Sat 13 May
Brisbane
BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL
Brisbane Powerhouse
8:30pm Thu 8 - Sat 21 May
