FURTHER TALES OF A CATASTROPHIST Announced At The Butterfly Club

Katie Cullinan: Further Tales of a Catastrophist: Self-confessed worrier, overthinker and stressor returns to The Butterfly Club with a brand new cabaret.

Katie Cullinan shared her catastrophisms at the Butterfly Club last year, wowing critics and sold-out houses alike. Some combination of sheer talent and, likely, being a glutton for punishment has led her to bring a second bout of catastrophisms to Melbourne audiences with her sophomore offering: Further Tales of a Catastrophist. Katie promises to deliver some unlikely (or likely) scenarios that will make you cringe, quiver and crack-up all at the same time.

Katie is returning to the cabaret scene performing as the "Catastrophist", where she shares unedited tales of an anxious overthinker and worrier, making her way through Melbourne's social scene.

While not taking herself too seriously, (self-help books and an armful of 80s power ballads), Katie will all too honestly share with you her comedy of "Catastrophisms". Her hilarious brand of comedy cabaret will take you through an incredible array of songs from Whitesnake to Pat Benatar and back again, all against the backdrop of thinly veiled catastrophe.

Described as anxiously awkward, relatable, charming, light hearted, Katie is back into the cabaret scene with a bang, and stands ready for another hour of unforgettable comedy.

Don't miss out, act now! Further Tales of a Catastrophist opens on Monday, 26 August and runs until Saturday, 31 August. Tickets extremely limited, bookings recommended.

Katie Cullinan: Catastrophist

Dates: 26 August to 31 August

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $28-35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





