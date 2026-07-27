Esther Perel Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2026

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Esther Perel, the psychotherapist, New York Times bestselling author and host of the podcast Where Should We Begin?, will return to Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane this December for Strangers, Friends, and Lovers: A Night Out with Esther Perel—a new live experience premiering in Australia.

An Esther Perel Fan presale starts Wednesday 29 July, 1pm local time. A TEG Dainty presale starts Thursday 30 July, 1pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday 31 July, 1pm local time.

"Every meaningful relationship begins with someone we didn't yet know,” said Perel. “Whether they remain a stranger, become a friend, or even a lover, what connects these beginnings is the human capacity to relate to one another. At a time when so many people are searching for belonging, this tour is an invitation to reconnect with one another, with our communities, and with the parts of ourselves that come alive in relationships with others.” – Esther Perel

The tour lands in the same year Perel's seminal 2006 work, Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence, marks its 20th anniversary—a book that fundamentally shifted the global conversation on relationships by challenging the conventional wisdom that love and desire are natural bedfellows. Instead, Perel identified a central paradox of modern love: the very qualities that nurture love—security, closeness, and predictability—can also dampen desire. As Perel writes, “Eroticism thrives in the space between the self and the other,” and what nurtures love is not necessarily what fuels desire.

After a sold out tour in 2022, Strangers, Friends, and Lovers marks a new chapter in Esther's relationship with her beloved Australian fans, with this brand-new show designed as a fully immersive experience—described by Perel as "reawakening the social animal within"—that revives forgotten rituals of connection among friends, lovers and strangers alike.

About Strangers, Friends, and Lovers: A Night Out with Esther Perel

Relationships are undergoing a complex cultural shift. We all feel it. We've never had more ways to “connect,” yet the most vital markers of a life well-lived—to love, to make friends, to build family and community—feel increasingly daunting.

Is it possible that humanity's quest for comfort and convenience has left us unprepared for the uncertainties intrinsic to life and love? How are our expectations of one another changing? Are we sleepwalking into isolation? Can we find our way back to one another?

Join iconic psychotherapist Esther Perel for a once-in-a-lifetime immersive adventure designed to reawaken the social animal within. This new experience revives our forgotten rituals of connection, and asks: what if the future of our relationships begins in a room full of strangers?

About Esther Perel

Psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel is recognized as one of today's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she helms a therapy practice in New York City, serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies, and is an advisor to both Hinge and Culture Amp on the intricacies of human connection. Her celebrated TED Talks have garnered over 50 million views, and her bestselling books, Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs, are global phenomena translated into more than 30 languages. Perel is also the host of the hit podcast Where Should We Begin?, which has captivated millions of listeners around the world for nearly a decade. Learn more about her live events, games, and other projects designed to improve your relationships.

Tour Dates:

Friday 11 December - Sydney - Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney

Sunday 13 December - Melbourne - The Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Thursday 17 December - Brisbane - Great Hall, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

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