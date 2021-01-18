Em Rusciano Comes To Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Em Rusciano, one of Australia's most well-rounded and talented performers, will be taking to the stage at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday 18 March.

Em's performance is part of the Live at the Bowl concert series which sees Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl host a now four-month-long festival going through to the end of April featuring an all-local program of music, comedy, family-friendly events and more.

With her finger firmly in every piece of the entertainment pie, Rusciano's varied career has seen her co-host breakfast radio, release chart-topping songs and best-selling books and audiobooks, feature as a regular host on Channel Ten's 'The Project', and sell out the Sydney Opera House, Melbourne's Palais Theatre and Queensland Performing Arts Centre with her live comedy shows.

Rusciano's Live at the Bowl performance will be intimate and stripped back: no giant dancing appendages, just Em connecting with her beloved community after a lengthy time apart. The multi-talented performer will bring her band, her beloved dad Vince and a year's worth of built-up frustration ready to burst forth in a delightfully unhinged way over those of you lucky enough to snap up tickets.

"I'm beyond excited to be playing at the Sidney Myer Music bowl after basically hibernating for a year, I imagine it'll be like my own carols by candlelight only with swearing and way more sequins (if you can believe it). I've really missed my audience and their electric enthusiasm, I may just get on stage and cry for two hours out of relief and joy. So Melbourne I need you to prepare your sensible flat dancing shoes and stretchy leopard print pants and get ready to release the pent up frustrations of 2020, but also know you'll be home tucked up in bed by 10:30pm because I've got your back. See you in March, I can't wait!" - Em Rusciano



Joining Em as special guest at her performance will be the fabulous Tina Del Twist. Truly unique, Tina Del Twist's talents range from television features (ABC TV's Comedy Up Late) to cabaret leads (Melbourne Cabaret Festival), and of course, sell-out Comedy Festival seasons (Melbourne International Comedy Festival). And then some.

Tickets to Em Rusciano's Live at the Bowl performance will go on sale at 12noon AEDT on Thursday 21 January, secure tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets: ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49