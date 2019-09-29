EbbFlow Theatre Co. Presents DREAMSONG

Those looking for a fun Pre-Christmas celebration this is the place to be! This side splitting all Australian comedy will leave your cheeks sore from laughter, and you'll never want to leave the DreamSong Church!

While studying at the VCA in 2011, Hugo Chiarella (Books and Lyrics) and Robert Tripolino (Music) first started writing DreamSong, a satire musical comedy about Pastor Richard Sunday, who runs the Mega-Church of DreamSong, along with his wife, Australia's leading Christian Pop Artist Whitney Sunday. The Australian Prime Minister, Darren Cunningham, has lost favour with the Aussie public, So Pastor Sunday concocts a plan to bring his church back into the spotlight, and win the election for Cunningham! But will Jesus see their actions as Holy?

Directed by Lauren McKenna, straight from working as Resident Director of the touring production of Puffs, and starring Nelson Gardner (Ned, Jesus Christ Superstar, Merrily We Roll Along) and Annie Aitken, direct from playing the title character in TPC's Thoroughly Modern Millie and Jekyll and Hyde alongside Anthony Warlow. Also coming direct of Jekyll and Hyde is Choreographer Madison Lee. Maverick Newman the 2019 Green Room Winner will be working as Musical Director. Along with Director, a couple more Puffs have come along, including Olivia Charalambous as the one and only Jesus Christ, and Gareth Isaac.

Nicola Bowman is returning to EbbFlow Theatre Co, after directing their debut production of Blackrock earlier in the year, also returning from EbbFlow's production of Blackrock is 2019 Helpmann Nominee Luisa Scrofani.

Straight from finishing the Australian Tour of Muriel's Wedding is Maxwell Simon as the Pop sensation Chris T. Rounding out the rest of the cast includes Bailey Dunnage, Kate Schmidli, Samuel Skuthorp and Tayla Muir.

"The dangerous charisma of Nelson Gardner, the show-stopping star quality of Annie Aitken, the exquisite sweetness of Nicola Bowman, the oozing rockstar appeal of Maxwell Simon and the incomparable Olivia Charalambous playing Jesus Christ. This cast will absolutely knock your socks off and is truly heaven sent! The team and I are delighted to be blessed by this collective of ridiculously talented and side-splittingly hilarious artists who will bring our production of DreamSong to life. I am confident Hugo Chiarella and Robert Tripolino's incredible show is in the best hands with this stellar cast! See you at "Church" in November!"

- Lauren McKenna (Director)

Dates: 21st - 30th November 2019

Time: 7.30pm, 1pm, 3pma??Cost: $45 - $62 (+Booking Fees)

Venue: Alex Theatre - St Kildaa??Level 1, 135 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Tickets: bit.ly/DreamSongTickets





