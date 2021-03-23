Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVERYONE IS FAMOUS By Riot Act To Debut At Northcote Town Hall

In Everyone is Famous, nine young people wade through the wasteland of the internet to find themselves.

Mar. 23, 2021  

EVERYONE IS FAMOUS By Riot Act To Debut At Northcote Town Hall

Directed by Katrina Cornwell and written by Morgan Rose, Everyone is Famous by youth theatre company Riot Stage looks at persona in the age of social media. It debuts as a part of Darebin Arts Speakeasy season at the Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre from 21 April to 1 May.

The internet is the Wild West. Persona in 2021 is post-ironic, post-truth, post and delete, pre-apocalypse and politically charged.

It is freeing, it is constricting, it is genderbending/breaking/ignoring. It is Cardi, it is catfishers, it is completely new, it is Hype House, it is Rachel Dolezal, it is red vs. blue, it is Fyre Festival, it is #like4like, it is Miley, it is Kylie, it is filtered and honed. It is up to you. It is an art. It is a career. It is breaking all the rules. It is more complicated than ever.

In Everyone Is Famous, a group of kidz pioneer this uncertain territory on stage for you to witness with awe/shock/pleasure/horror/commiseration/empathy/lols. Image is not just attached to our bodies, it's in the cloud.

With a 10-year history, Riot Stage makes work for with young people for adult audiences that are "bold enough to give space to young voices in such an uncompromising manner" (Melbourne Critique). The company makes theatre about and for now, which has been described as "a brilliant, close-to-the-bone portrayal of millennials" (Cameron Woodhead, The Age).

Two years in the making and originally set to debut as a part of Next Wave's postponed 2020 Festival, Everyone is Famous is Riot Stage's latest dynamic performance. The COVID enforced postponement then led to a mini documentary on the team's attempt to make the show, Riot Stage Gets Famous, presented as a part of the 2020 Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Celebrating its 8th birthday in 2021, Darebin Arts Speakeasy presents a creative and challenging contemporary performing arts program by emerging and established artists presented at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre and Darebin Arts Centre. For further information on the February - June season, please visit www.darebinarts.com.au.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith

Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre Presents REFERENCE MATERIAL Photo

Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre Presents REFERENCE MATERIAL

Forest Collective Return For 10th Full Season Of Contemporary Classic Programming Photo

Forest Collective Return For 10th Full Season Of Contemporary Classic Programming

Harvest Rain Announces Casting and Dates For Tour of of WE WILL ROCK YOU Photo

Harvest Rain Announces Casting and Dates For Tour of of WE WILL ROCK YOU

THE EXECUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED Comes to Chapel Off Chapel Photo

THE EXECUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED Comes to Chapel Off Chapel


More Hot Stories For You

  • Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close
  • Galería Guadalupe Re-Opens with RESURGENCE Exhibition
  • NALAC Announces 2021 Advocacy Fellows
  • Magik Theatre Stays The Course With COVID-19 Protocols In Place