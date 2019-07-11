Discover The Hidden Gems Within The Australian Performing Arts Collection At Open House 2019

Jul. 11, 2019  

Arts Centre Melbourne is offering a rare opportunity to see inside its Australian Performing Arts Collection on 27 - 28 July as part of Open House Melbourne 2019. The free special guided tour will take participants on a journey through Australia's performing arts history where they will be able to explore behind-the-scenes to see some of the most iconic objects from the Australian Performing Arts Collection.

Arts Centre Melbourne's Australian Performing Arts Collection is the largest and most significant collection of Australia's performing arts history. Established in 1975, it is formally recognised as a State collection and contains more than 610,000 items documenting 200 years of performance across theatre, music, dance and opera.

Through costumes, scripts, handwritten lyrics, designs, company ephemera and photographs the collection tells the stories of our most illustrious performers and institutions including: Dame Nellie Melba, Barry Humphries, Peter Allen, Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave, AC/DC, The Australian Ballet, Opera Australia and many others. These items are used regularly for exhibition and research by curatorial staff, historians, performers, publishers, researchers and other collecting institutions.

As Australian Performing Arts Collection is not usually open to the public, places are limited and bookings are essential.


Arts Centre Melbourne presents
The Australian Performing Arts Collection Store Tour
As part of Open House Melbourne
27-28 July, 2019
Meeting Point: Hamer Hall Cloakroom
FREE event. Must register online via Arts Centre Melbourne
Book: artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183



