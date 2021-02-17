David Rose Presents LEVINSKY at MICF

Based on the ABC Radio National documentary Only Joking, written, and presented by David Rose who makes his Melbourne International Comedy Festival debut. Funny is in David's blood-literally.

Join this rising young talent as he takes you back to the days of vaudeville with the story of his famous ancestor, the comedian Julian Rose.

A show packed with jaw dropping secrets, explosive revelations, and questions about why we become the people we are! With a laugh-a-minute pace, and the story of (more than one) lifetime, this show is essential 'go to' for comedy fans in 2021. The past is never dead. It is not even past. It is at the MICF 2021.

David Rose was born on May 5th, 1994 and has been trying to make up for it ever since! A finalist in the Victorian heat of RAW Comedy in 2015, he has written and performed for the Monash Law Revue, Cracked, Tonightly (ABC Comedy). The History Listen (ABC Radio National) and The Shot (The Chaser).

He has performed stand-up comedy across Australia and globally, featured at the Comedy Club Asia, The Merry Lion Comedy (Singapore) performed across Europe and USA, including the prestigious Caroline's Comedy Club in New York City and the Chicago Laugh Factory, and heard on The Debrief and ABC Melbourne Breakfast.

"David has created the ideal show for MICF. It incorporates family, society, and showbiz history .... Plus, it is funny! Add it to your list of "must-see" festival shows.' Richard Stubbs

"What a story! It is what every comic dream of - a great grandfather who was a vaudeville comedian who toured the world. Get a ticket while you can." Dave O'Neil

