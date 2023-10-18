DRY LAND By Ruby Rae Spiegel To Be Performed At Irene Mitchell Studio, November 21

A poignant play about friendship and resilience in the high school locker room.
DRY LAND by Ruby Rae Spiegel
Between the fraught messiness of youth, self-image pressures and loneliness of high school, two girls scramble to find their way safely to shore.
Quiet Roar has brought together a superb team for the Victorian Premiere of Dry Land, which tells a story as painfully relevant here as across the water.
THE PLAY
Ester is a swimmer trying to stay afloat. Amy is curled up on the locker room floor. Dry Land is a play about female friendship, resilience and what happens in one high school locker room after everybody's left.
CAST
Ester - Arianna Walley
Amy - Georgia Latchford
Reba - Claudia Hruschka
Victor - Spike Johnson
Janitor - Laurence Corneschi
CREATIVE TEAM
Director - Erica Chestnut
Production Design - Leah Downey
Lighting Design - Richard Vabre
Sound Design - Chris Collins
Stage Manager - Emma Parfitt
Photography - Cameron Grant, Parenthesy
CONTENT WARNING
Audiences 16+. Contains references to suicide, abortion, self-harm, violence and scenes with blood.
SEASON DETAILS
Dates: November 21 (preview), 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
Times: 7:30pm show. 2pm Matinee on Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th.
Duration: 85 mins show duration, no interval.
Venue: Irene Mitchell Studio, St Martins Theatre, 28 St Martins Lane, South Yarra. 3141.
Tickets: $35 - $45
TO BOOK TICKETS: https://bit.ly/DryLand2023_Tix
