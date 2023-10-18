DRY LAND By Ruby Rae Spiegel To Be Performed At Irene Mitchell Studio, November 21

DRY LAND by Ruby Rae Spiegel

Between the fraught messiness of youth, self-image pressures and loneliness of high school, two girls scramble to find their way safely to shore.

Quiet Roar has brought together a superb team for the Victorian Premiere of Dry Land, which tells a story as painfully relevant here as across the water.

THE PLAY

Ester is a swimmer trying to stay afloat. Amy is curled up on the locker room floor. Dry Land is a play about female friendship, resilience and what happens in one high school locker room after everybody's left.

CAST

Ester - Arianna Walley

Amy - Georgia Latchford

Reba - Claudia Hruschka

Victor - Spike Johnson

Janitor - Laurence Corneschi

CREATIVE TEAM

Director - Erica Chestnut

Production Design - Leah Downey

Lighting Design - Richard Vabre

Sound Design - Chris Collins

Stage Manager - Emma Parfitt

Photography - Cameron Grant, Parenthesy

CONTENT WARNING

Audiences 16+. Contains references to suicide, abortion, self-harm, violence and scenes with blood.

SEASON DETAILS

Dates: November 21 (preview), 22, 23, 24, 25, 26

Times: 7:30pm show. 2pm Matinee on Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th.

Duration: 85 mins show duration, no interval.

Venue: Irene Mitchell Studio, St Martins Theatre, 28 St Martins Lane, South Yarra. 3141.

Tickets: $35 - $45

TO BOOK TICKETS: https://bit.ly/DryLand2023_Tix