Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cross Encounters presents: Melbourne's First Physical Theatre Open Social Forum

The forum is set for 18 March.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Cross Encounters presents: Melbourne's First Physical Theatre Open Social Forum

PTOSF is a project which is designed to integrate theatre elements into interactive activities and games to provide a fun experience. Participation would not only allow the participants to relax, enjoy the thrill of physical interactions and develop your theatre skills, but also meet new friends and expand their social circle naturally during the process. It is a unique social experience that combines physical theatre and socialisation.

Presented by Cross Encounters, the first independent non-profit performing arts organisation in Melbourne that has a particular focus on the exchange and communication between Chinese and Australian theatre and the first arts organisation in Australia which produces Chinese-Australian cross-cultural physical theatre works, leading a new trend of theatre socialisation and providing valuable experiences and opportunities for audience and public.

As a local multicultural performing arts organisation representative, we are thrilled to join Victoria's largest multicultural celebration and present this event during the 2023 Cultural Diversity Week. We'll continue to build social cohesion and foster intercultural understanding by creating opportunities for collaboration and performance, as well as contribute to public welfare and bring this project to as many people as possible.

Past awards: Nominated for the Melbourne Awards Arts and Events Award 2022; Nominated for Art Music Awards APRA AMCOS | AMC 2022; The recipient of Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence in Arts 2021

Physical Theatre Open Social Forum

Dates: 18th March

Times: 2-4pm

Venue: 120 Alexandra Parade, Fitzroy VIC 3065

Tickets: Free Book via crossencounters03@gmail.com

For media enquiries please contact our media&publicity officer at crossencountersmc@gmail.com



Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival
After years of being known as 'that guy who does Chopper', Heath Franklin is stepping out from behind the moustache and sunnies and working on a new character - himself!
Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Years Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival
Say 'Hola' to Australia's newest Aussie - Ivan Aristeguieta - this happy immigrant has just become one of us. 
Lin-Manuel Miranda In Conversation with Leigh Sales to Be Broadcast On ABC TV and ABC ivie Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda In Conversation with Leigh Sales to Be Broadcast On ABC TV and ABC iview
In his first trip to Australia to meet the local company, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, sat down with ABC journalist Leigh Sales in Brisbane – in front of an audience of what are affectionately known around the world as #Hamilfans; for a special Q&A to recognise his contribution to the cultural zeitgeist and to discuss the impact that HAMILTON is having around the world. 
Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival Photo
Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Australia’s original world-famous and ground-breaking Circus Oz is back in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after 30 years with a fresh and all-new show at The Forum for two weeks only.

More Hot Stories For You


THE SABOTEUR Comes to The Butterfly ClubTHE SABOTEUR Comes to The Butterfly Club
March 9, 2023

Critically acclaimed theatre company Jetpack Theatre Collective (Pea Green Boat, Art Heist) is bringing The Saboteur, the award-winning improvisation comedy show, to The Butterfly Club in Melbourne 20-25 March.
Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy FestivalHeath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 7, 2023

After years of being known as 'that guy who does Chopper', Heath Franklin is stepping out from behind the moustache and sunnies and working on a new character - himself!
Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy FestivalIvan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 7, 2023

Say 'Hola' to Australia's newest Aussie - Ivan Aristeguieta - this happy immigrant has just become one of us. 
Circus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy FestivalCircus Oz is Back in Melbourne International Comedy Festival
March 3, 2023

Australia’s original world-famous and ground-breaking Circus Oz is back in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after 30 years with a fresh and all-new show at The Forum for two weeks only.
Sammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy FestivalSammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 3, 2023

Nicolette Minster is a child star whose career took a nosedive after starring, we mean, featuring alongside Meryl Streep… at age three. Now, she's just discovered her entire life is a lie.
share