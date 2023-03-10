Cross Encounters presents: Melbourne's First Physical Theatre Open Social Forum

PTOSF is a project which is designed to integrate theatre elements into interactive activities and games to provide a fun experience. Participation would not only allow the participants to relax, enjoy the thrill of physical interactions and develop your theatre skills, but also meet new friends and expand their social circle naturally during the process. It is a unique social experience that combines physical theatre and socialisation.

Presented by Cross Encounters, the first independent non-profit performing arts organisation in Melbourne that has a particular focus on the exchange and communication between Chinese and Australian theatre and the first arts organisation in Australia which produces Chinese-Australian cross-cultural physical theatre works, leading a new trend of theatre socialisation and providing valuable experiences and opportunities for audience and public.

As a local multicultural performing arts organisation representative, we are thrilled to join Victoria's largest multicultural celebration and present this event during the 2023 Cultural Diversity Week. We'll continue to build social cohesion and foster intercultural understanding by creating opportunities for collaboration and performance, as well as contribute to public welfare and bring this project to as many people as possible.

Past awards: Nominated for the Melbourne Awards Arts and Events Award 2022; Nominated for Art Music Awards APRA AMCOS | AMC 2022; The recipient of Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence in Arts 2021

Physical Theatre Open Social Forum

Dates: 18th March

Times: 2-4pm

Venue: 120 Alexandra Parade, Fitzroy VIC 3065

Tickets: Free Book via crossencounters03@gmail.com

For media enquiries please contact our media&publicity officer at crossencountersmc@gmail.com