Critically Acclaimed Performance Poet Imogen Stirling On Debut Australian Tour

A seamless blend of sharp spoken word poetry, dark comedy and original music, #Hypocrisy reminds us that in complacency lies the most heart-stopping terror.

Lost in the bliss of foreign travel, Imogen joyfully succumbs to the spoils of Western privilege. Returning to Scotland, a harsh society confronts her. Dangerous politicians prevail, the media sells fictions masquerading as reality, an ocean of social media sympathy pours forth for Western terror victims, yet backs turn on the migrant crisis.

What staggering hypocrisy.

Imogen Stirling is an award winning performance poet, musician and theatre maker from Scotland. Following sell out runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Prague Fringe Festival, Imogen brings #Hypocrisy to Australia on her debut Australian tour.

Imogen performs at The Butterfly Club from 13th - 25th of January, including as part of Midsumma Festival from 20th to 25th of January.

Accessible shows will be performed at Hares and Hyenas in Fitzroy on 28th January at 7pm and 9pm, before Imogen heads to Adelaide Fringe Festival at Nexus Arts Theatre from 14th - 16th February.

Shortlist: BEST SPOKEN WORD SHOW in 2019 Saboteur Awards | Longlist: Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award (2018) | Sold out Edinburgh Fringe run (2018) | 'Best of the Fest' (Theatre503, London) | BBC Radio Scotland coverage | UK & international tour

Published by Speculative Books (2019) | Album released in partnership with Superslide

Imogen Stirling is a Glasgow-based poet, theatre-maker and musician. She has performed her work extensively, including at events with Sofar Sounds, BBC Radio, Latitude Festival, Neu! Reekie! and Extinction Rebellion. Her five-star show #Hypocrisy is touring Australia from Jan-Feb 2020, having sold out at the Edinburgh and Prague Fringe Festivals and toured the UK. The show was longlisted for the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award 2018 and shortlisted for the Saboteur Awards' 'Best Spoken Word Show' in 2019. The script was published by Speculative Books and the album released in partnership with Superslide Media.

Imogen was recently selected to participate in the BBC Words First talent development scheme to find the best spoken word talent in the UK, and her new gig poetry show Love The Sinner is set to premiere with the Tron Theatre in October. Imogen's writing has been described as 'life-affirming artistry' (Everything Theatre), 'exactly the sort of poetry we need right now' (Alan Bissett) and 'a tonic for the tribal times we live in' (Darren 'Loki' McGarvey). Imogen also works as Project Officer for independent publisher, 404 Ink, for which she was shortlisted for a Creative Edinburgh Award.





