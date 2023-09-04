Creative Team Set For THE GRINNING MAN at the Alex Theatre St Kilda

The Producers of the Australian Premiere of the critically acclaimed West End hit, The Grinning Man, have revealed the creative team that will bring this dark and stunning musical to life at the Alex Theatre St Kilda from April 25, 2024.

Ashley Taylor Tickell (Producer, Associate Director) and Aleksandar Vass OAM (Executive Producer) are thrilled to have Miranda Middleton (Not Today, Rogue Projects; Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody, Salty Theatre) bring her unbelievable vision and talent to the show as she takes the helm as Director. The brilliant David Youings (Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures; The Wedding Singer, DVE) takes on the soaring, stirring score as Musical Director, Freya List (Cruel Intentions, DVE; Chess, Storeyboard Entertainment) brings her incredible ability to blend storytelling with movement as Choreographer and the multitalented Sophie Woodward (Death of a Salesman, GWB Entertainment and Red Line Productions; Monument, Red Stitch Actors Theatre) invites you into the macabre and magical world as Set and Costume Designer.

Based on the novel The Man Who Laughs written by Victor Hugo (LES MISERABLES) and following an extended West End run and explosive world premiere at Bristol Old Vic as part of the theatre's 250th season, this award-winning musical is a fairy-tale love story streaked with pitch-black humour, lashings of Gothic horror and swashbuckling adventure. This "gothic, dark world of magic and mayhem" (WhatsOnStage) is brought to life by Carl Grose (Robin Hood), with an "outstanding score" (The Sunday Times) by Tim Phillips (Game of Thrones), Marc Teitler (The Magician's Elephant) and Tom Morris (War Horse).

A strange new act has arrived at Trafalgar Fair's freakshow. Who is Grinpayne and how did he get his hideous smile?

In the grim and blackened streets of Trafalgar Square, with the help of an old puppeteer, his pet wolf and a blind girl, Grinpayne's tale is told. Desperate to know the terrible secrets of his mysterious past and discover the truth of his gruesome disfigurement, Grinpayne leaves everything he knows and loves behind and embarks on a journey into an even crueller world. Welcome to an epic tale of gothic horror, laughter, hope and humanity's deep desire to be 'seen' and loved for who we truly are - in our darkness and our light.

Tickets are on sale now, don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in this mysterious, macabre fairytale. Head to Click Here to get your tickets.

Casting for the musical will commence in October. Applicants interested in being considered for The Grinning Man can learn more at Click Here.