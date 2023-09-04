Creative Team Set For THE GRINNING MAN at the Alex Theatre St Kilda

Performances begin April 25, 2024.

By: Sep. 04, 2023

POPULAR

MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December Photo 1 MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 2 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Photo 3 VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023 Photo 4 Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023

Creative Team Set For THE GRINNING MAN at the Alex Theatre St Kilda

Creative Team Set For THE GRINNING MAN at the Alex Theatre St Kilda

The Producers of the Australian Premiere of the critically acclaimed West End hit, The Grinning Man, have revealed the creative team that will bring this dark and stunning musical to life at the Alex Theatre St Kilda from April 25, 2024.

Ashley Taylor Tickell (Producer, Associate Director) and Aleksandar Vass OAM (Executive Producer) are thrilled to have Miranda Middleton (Not Today, Rogue Projects; Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody, Salty Theatre) bring her unbelievable vision and talent to the show as she takes the helm as Director. The brilliant David Youings (Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures; The Wedding Singer, DVE) takes on the soaring, stirring score as Musical Director, Freya List (Cruel Intentions, DVE; Chess, Storeyboard Entertainment) brings her incredible ability to blend storytelling with movement as Choreographer and the multitalented Sophie Woodward (Death of a Salesman, GWB Entertainment and Red Line Productions; Monument, Red Stitch Actors Theatre) invites you into the macabre and magical world as Set and Costume Designer.

Based on the novel The Man Who Laughs written by Victor Hugo (LES MISERABLES) and following an extended West End run and explosive world premiere at Bristol Old Vic as part of the theatre's 250th season, this award-winning musical is a fairy-tale love story streaked with pitch-black humour, lashings of Gothic horror and swashbuckling adventure. This "gothic, dark world of magic and mayhem" (WhatsOnStage) is brought to life by Carl Grose (Robin Hood), with an "outstanding score" (The Sunday Times) by Tim Phillips (Game of Thrones), Marc Teitler (The Magician's Elephant) and Tom Morris (War Horse).

A strange new act has arrived at Trafalgar Fair's freakshow. Who is Grinpayne and how did he get his hideous smile?

In the grim and blackened streets of Trafalgar Square, with the help of an old puppeteer, his pet wolf and a blind girl, Grinpayne's tale is told. Desperate to know the terrible secrets of his mysterious past and discover the truth of his gruesome disfigurement, Grinpayne leaves everything he knows and loves behind and embarks on a journey into an even crueller world. Welcome to an epic tale of gothic horror, laughter, hope and humanity's deep desire to be 'seen' and loved for who we truly are - in our darkness and our light.

Tickets are on sale now, don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in this mysterious, macabre fairytale. Head to Click Here to get your tickets.

Casting for the musical will commence in October. Applicants interested in being considered for The Grinning Man can learn more at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December Photo
MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and a roll call of some of the most exciting voices in the country will perform a George Michael tribute concert, George Michael: Freedom!, to celebrate and honour one of the greatest pop icons of a generation at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl this summer on Saturday 9 December.

2
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour Photo
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour

David Garrett, the global rockstar violin virtuoso, will make his triumphant Oceania debut, performing highly anticipated concerts in Australia and New Zealand in September and October 2023.

3
DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia Photo
DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has announced the cast for its Australian tour dates.  Find out who is in the cast and how to get tickets here!

4
LE FREAK Comes to Melbourne Fringe Photo
LE FREAK Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Le Freak hot on the heels of two sell-out seasons is set to make its return at the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival. Featuring world-class, award-winning trans, queer, disabled and sex worker performers Le Freak shines a lens on sideshow and how this artform has historically exploited (and continues to) the 'freaks'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Three by Formosa Circus Art at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Alice in Wonderland
Doncaster Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Within These Walls presented by The National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA)
NICA’s Guang Rong Lu OAM National Circus Centre (9/12-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melbourne Opera presents Maria Stuarda
Athenaeum Theatre (9/09-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You