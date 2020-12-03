Cracked Actors Theatre Presents WHERE'S MY MONEY?

Post Lockdown you deserve to treat yourself to a cracking night of theatre in a COVID-safe space. Cracked Actors Theatre presents 7th Floor Theatre's wild, sensuous, and funny production of "Where's My Money?"

In this production, John Patrick Shanley dissects the business of love and marriage with his trademark acid-laced one-liners.

The production runs from Tuesday 1 December 2020 at 7:30 PM to Sunday 20 December 2020 at 5:30 PM.

Book tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=641318.

