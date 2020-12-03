Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cracked Actors Theatre Presents WHERE'S MY MONEY?

The production runs from Tuesday 1 December 2020 at 7:30 PM to Sunday 20 December 2020 at 5:30 PM.

Dec. 3, 2020  

Post Lockdown you deserve to treat yourself to a cracking night of theatre in a COVID-safe space. Cracked Actors Theatre presents 7th Floor Theatre's wild, sensuous, and funny production of "Where's My Money?"

In this production, John Patrick Shanley dissects the business of love and marriage with his trademark acid-laced one-liners.

Book tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=641318.



