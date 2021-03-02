Completely Improvised Shakespeare Announced At Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Soothplayers presents Completely Improvised Shakespeare will delight and amaze you as they conjure a full Shakespearean play from nothing but a suggested title from the audience. No plans. No scripts. No problem.

Did you hate Shakespeare in school? This will repair some of that trauma. The show is fast-paced and action-packed. Join the groundlings for a hectic night full of both laughs and gasps. Each performance is a brand-new play, using Shakespearean language, themes, and style. Even the musical accompaniment is completely improvised!

Soothplayers offer a Laugh or Your Money Back Guarantee, they're so sure that you'll enjoy the show you have nothing to lose (unless you're a star-crossed lover).

At Trades Hall - Common Room from 5 - 18 April (No shows Wednesdays).