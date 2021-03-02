Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Completely Improvised Shakespeare Announced At Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Did you hate Shakespeare in school? This will repair some of that trauma.

Mar. 2, 2021  

Soothplayers presents Completely Improvised Shakespeare will delight and amaze you as they conjure a full Shakespearean play from nothing but a suggested title from the audience. No plans. No scripts. No problem.

Did you hate Shakespeare in school? This will repair some of that trauma. The show is fast-paced and action-packed. Join the groundlings for a hectic night full of both laughs and gasps. Each performance is a brand-new play, using Shakespearean language, themes, and style. Even the musical accompaniment is completely improvised!

Soothplayers offer a Laugh or Your Money Back Guarantee, they're so sure that you'll enjoy the show you have nothing to lose (unless you're a star-crossed lover).

At Trades Hall - Common Room from 5 - 18 April (No shows Wednesdays).


