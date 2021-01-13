Comedian Amos Gill Takes His New Show To Australian Comedy Festivals!

One of Australia's favourite comedy sons, Amos Gill is in equal measures hilarious, challenging and original. His comedy has won him fans and accolades across Australia and the USA, where he now lives and is recognised as one of the hottest prospects on their renowned comedy scene.

2020 being 2020 however, meant Amos had to stay in Australia when he returned to play the comedy festival circuit at the start of the year. Well America's loss is our gain and Amos has written a brand new hilarious hour of stand-up to take to Perth's FRINGE WORLD festival from Sun 17 - Sun 31 Jan and then Adelaide Fringe Festival from Fri 19 Feb - Sat 20 Mar.

Award-winning comedian Amos has conquered Australia's comedy scene and is currently one of the hottest new prospects on the US Comedy circuit. The former ABC TV & breaky radio host has played the Sydney Opera House and Madison Square Garden, performed in multiple countries touring with Jim Jefferies, and hosted Adelaide's breakfast show for Australia's biggest radio broadcaster.

You've seen his stand-up on TV like Just for Laughs' Australia: Live (filmed at the Sydney Opera House live for the Comedy Channel) and the biggest showcase of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, ABC TV's All-Stars Gala.

Don't miss Amos' brand new hour of red hot stand-up. If you're in need of a comedy Sheeple's Champion - Amos is (possibly) your man.

AMOS GILL

JANUARY - MARCH 2021

Presented by More Talent

ON SALE NOW!All Amos Gill show dates & ticket info at

FRINGE WORLD, PERTH:Brass Monkey HotelCnr James & Williams St, Northbridge fringeworld.com.au | (08) 9227 6288Sun 17 - Sun 31 Jan(excl. Tuesday 26 January)Fri & Sat 6.45pm, Sun - Thu 8.15pm

ADELAIDE FRINGE FESTIVAL:GLUTTONY - Rymill Park / MullawirraburkaCnr East Tce & Rundle Rd FringeTIX | 1300 621 255Fri 19 Feb - Sat 20 Mar(Fridays, Saturdays & Sunday 7 March)All Shows 9.50pm



This event is recommended for patrons aged 15+

* U18s must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents for this event.