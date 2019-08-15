Come On And Get Happy At QV Melbourne's HAPPY/DAYS

Come on and get happy with a new neon art exhibition from Carla O'Brien, FREE rainbow snacks every weekday, happy dog therapy with Guide Dogs Victoria and digital gaming at QV Melbourne's Happy/Days

Spring is on the horizon and QV Melbourne is gearing up to celebrate with the colourful arrival of Happy/Days.



From Thursday 29 August - Sunday 22 September QV Melbourne's laneways and outdoor QV Square will be transformed into a playful world of colour and light. The new interactive installation will elicit nostalgia, invite play and chase away the winter 'SADs' as Melburnians are transported to a 'happy place'. Incorporating Carla O'Brien's latest touchable neon art exhibition, a state-of-the-art new sensory digital game with $12,000 in prizing up for grabs, a dog therapy day with Guide Dogs Victoria and rainbow-themed snacks, Happy/Days is entirely FREE.



QV hosted Carla O'Brien's first ever solo exhibition in 2017 and is thrilled to welcome her back to exhibit a range of new works, including her biggest piece ever created: a giant rainbow coloured three-metre long Neon Archway.



"My work is always about engagement with people. While the bright lights and colour create a visual spectacle, it is how people interact with the pieces that brings them alive. Building the Neon Archway is a real delight, rainbows are such a pure expression of happiness! I think this piece is going to create some of the most memorable moments my work has seen yet. I'm hoping people will dress up in rainbow clothes and create their own runways through the archway," says Carla.



Carla O'Brien first shot to fame when her Neon Angel Wings were 'worn' by Katy Perry at Burning Man in 2016. Since then, she has become Victoria's most prolific neon artist with over 2.5 million people witnessing or interacting with her iconic art at festivals and events across the country. The launch of Happy/Days coincides with Vogue Fashion Night Out on 29 August, not to mention Melbourne Fashion Week, so runway moments are sure to abound.



Carla is also creating Happy Space, an immersive neon art room in QV Square, with a candy wall, inspirational messaging and plenty of interactive Instagram moments. Carla herself will host a select number of visitors inside Happy Space at 6pm Thursday 29 August and 6pm Friday 6 September for a special 'meet the artist' introduction. Visit qv.com.au to find out more.



On Friday 13 September, pat a Guide Dogs Victoria pup to put a smile on your face, inside QV's Happy Space. Several dogs will be available for a 'Pat and Chat' with paw-shakes, cuddles and happy snaps, with the friendly staff from Guide Dogs Victoria on hand to assist.



Reminiscent of carefree childhood fun, Happy/Days will also feature FREE rainbow cheese toasties, rainbow hot chocolates and make-your-own rainbow fairy bread (with rainbow icing!) at the custom-built Happy Bakery.



Following the success of digital scavenger hunts and games throughout the QV laneways during City/Safari and Game/On, digital gaming is coming back to QV. World class AR experts Vandal have been engaged to deliver another digital pursuit for punters to play with. Happy/Days will see visitors explore the QV precinct to discover sensory, tactile, and digital installations all to win a share in a sizeable $12,000 prize pool.





