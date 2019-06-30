Choir Of Hard Knocks Announces New Co-Artistic Directors

Melbourne Street Choir Inc. is very excited to announce the appointment of Danielle Matthews and Adam Przewlocki as Co-Artistic Directors to lead the Choir of Hard Knocks in the future.

After 13 years at the helm of Australia's most famous and loved, award winning choir, its Founding Artistic Director, Dr Jonathon Welch AM, conducted his Melbourne farewell Choir of Hard Knocks concert 'Seasons of Love' at Melbourne Town Hall on Sunday 2 June, 2019.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Adam and Danielle will work together with the choir members now and take them on to an exciting new chapter in the Choir of Hard Knocks journey. I've known them both professionally and personally for many years, and they're outstanding performing artists and have such great empathy. The choir is in the best hands artistically moving forward" said Founding Artistic Director, Dr Jonathon Welch AM upon his retirement from the role.

On announcement of the appointments, Adam Przewlocki said: "I feel deeply humbled and privileged to come on board as Co-Artistic Director of Choir of Hard Knocks as they move forward into their next chapter.

What my dear friend Jonathon has galvanised with this group of extraordinary human beings is truly remarkable and unique and I am so excited to now have the opportunity to play a part in the choir's continued journey."

Danielle Matthews also expressed her joy in undertaking the new role, saying "I'm so privileged and honoured to be able to take on this role. I can remember watching the Choir of Hard Knocks documentary 13 years ago and being so inspired. Never would I have imagined that one day I would be leading that very choir!

My mother was a teacher of the blind and disabled for 40 years and I grew up with people the world considered to be different - physically, mentally or both. For me, they were home. I understood them and they understood me.

I am so grateful that I can continue to share my journey of life and music with this amazing group of people who to the outside world may seem different but to me are perfect. They are family. Thank you Jonathon. I'm truly blessed."

Danielle and Adam have worked together in the past and are looking forward to working as Co-Artistic Directors of the Choir of Hard Knocks. The Choir meet and rehearse on Mondays at St Michael's in Collins Street.

Please check our website or follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with our news and events.





