Celebrate Christmas With Silvie Paladino And Melbourne Opera

Silvie Paladino has come together with Melbourne Opera to present her first solo Christmas concert, accompanied by the company's celebrated 50-piece orchestra and 60-strong chorus.



Lauded as one of Australia's best female voices, Silvie Paladino is synonymous with Christmas for many of us, due to her televised Carols by Candlelight performances and appearances at major live events throughout the country.



"I'm so thrilled to be working with Melbourne Opera to present my very own Christmas concert, and I'm doubly happy that I get to do it in my home town! I have put a lot of thought into compiling the most treasured carols and songs from all my festive shows, and I can't wait to share them with everyone," says Silvie.



Tickets are on sale now via Ticketek / 03 9650 1500.



The one-night-only Christmas concert will be conducted by Raymond Lawrence, who recently conducted Bellini's Norma, to acclaim. "The Melbourne Opera orchestra and chorus have performed many of the great Wagnerian operas, so it will truly be something special to add their lush orchestral and choral textures to the glamorous symphonic arrangements of all the great Christmas carols. While of course, a big voice like Silvie's deserves a big orchestra!" says Raymond.



In addition to carols, festive songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond will be performed. Adding voice to the concert are members of the Richard Divall Emerging Artists Program: Jane Magao (soprano), Shakira Dugan (mezzo soprano), Michael Dimovski (tenor) and Darcy Carroll (baritone).



The Richard Divall Emerging Artists Program was created by Melbourne Opera in 2017, to help some of Australia's best and brightest new opera talent transition into professional careers. Shakira Dugan is preparing for many productions in 2020 including The Pied Piper and Cinderella with Victorian Opera, Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro and she is also looking forward to performing on the Bravo Cruise alongside Anthony Warlow. Darcy Carroll will be performing in Melbourne Opera's Fidelio in February 2020, as well as playing the role of Figaro in The Marriage of Figaro. In 2019, he was an ensemble member of Sweeney Todd (Anthony Warlow, Gina Riley).



Michael Dimovski will also perform in Melbourne Opera's Fidelio in February and play the role of Don Curzio in The Marriage of Figaro. Michael is a finalist in the Opera Scholars Singer of the Year. Jane Magao relocated from Queensland to Melbourne less than twelve months ago. She will be appearing in Fidelio and in The Marriage of Figaro as Barbarina. She recently received high praise for her vocal technique and comedic skills as Adele in the Gilbert and Sullivan Society 2019 production of Die Fledermaus.



Families and friends alike are encouraged to embrace their festive spirit and converge on Melbourne's original theatre, the beautiful Athenaeum, on the Friday before Christmas. It is sure to be a night to remember.





