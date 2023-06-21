Cabaret Shows Australia Launches Christmas In July On The Boardwalk

Guests are invited to bring a gift for a child, adult, or family to pop under the gorgeous Christmas tree.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

From the team who brought you the highly successful Speakeasy Kitchen Bar, South Yarra comes a new type of entertainment experience! One ticket, one venue, a one-stop shop to party! Introducing Cabaret Shows Australia, a new event company bringing regular events, hopscotching the country, and delivering a brand-new cabaret-style experience.
 
To launch Cabaret Shows Australia, the team will hold a party at Encore, St Kilda with a trip down nostalgia lane and the 1920s! Guests are invited to Christmas in July on the Boardwalk and to kit out in their best-roaring twenties outfits while partying to Partimama and the Babes and Timmy Byrne, from Kiss FM who will spin classic house anthems til late. More acts announced soon!
 
Guests are invited to bring a gift for a child, adult, or family to pop under the gorgeous Christmas tree. All gifts will be donated to The Magic Moments Foundation Basket Brigade. A program dedicated to donating gifts and food for disadvantaged families at Christmas time.
 
Christmas in July on the Boardwalk is a 4-hour jam-packed event with one ticket to party! Guests ticket includes all they can eat and drink (excluding spirits and cocktails) and entertainment, plus they'll get the VIP treatment with a red-carpet arrival and pic on the media wall. This new entertainment experience is the brainchild of Frankie McDad who with his team turned Speakeasy Kitchen Bar, South Yarra into the destination venue it is today. This brand-new venture plans to tour Australia with cabaret party experiences and a festival-style ticket covering all your party needs.
 
Cabaret Shows Australia has worked across the entertainment and hospitality industry for over three decades since 1988 and plans on a second party this coming October with a 007 theme. For the first party, guests are invited to bring their best Great Gatsby meets Boardwalk Empire for a night of non-stop entertainment. The party kicks off at 7 pm and runs to 11 pm sharp. Tickets start $149 pp with VIP packages available and group bookings for tables of 10.

CABARET SHOWS AUSTRALIA
Christmas in July on the Boardwalk
Saturday July 8, 2023
7pm – 11pm
 
BOOKING: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2249431®id=31&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cabaretshows.com.au%2Fevents?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
TICKETS: $149 pp and VIP Packages available
GROUPS: tables of 10
WEBSITE: www.cabaretshows.com.au 
 




