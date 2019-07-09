CONSTELLATIONS Comes To Melbourne

Green Room Award winning duo Andrew Strano and Casey Gould are joined by Abigail King and accompanied by Lucy O'Brien in Nick Payne's Constellations - a play about quantum theory, love...and honey.

Marianne, a physicist, and Roland, a beekeeper, meet at a party and go for a drink - or perhaps they don't. Having fallen madly in love, they begin a relationship that eventually veers off course. A chance encounter brings them back together - or maybe it reveals that Marianne is now engaged to someone else and that's that. Or it might be Roland who's engaged. Maybe Marianne and Roland will be together forever, or maybe their time will be tragically short.

Andrew Strano(Green Room Award, 2019 Fulbright Scholar) and Abigail King (NASDA, NZ) star with an original score performed live by Lucy O'Brien (Jeannie Pratt Artist in Residence, New York University Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program), directed by Casey Gould (Green Room Award, Young Vic Directors Program, London).

Venue: Missing Persons, Nicholas Building

Date & Time : Thurs 18th - Saturday 20th July, 7.30pm, Sunday 21st, 6pm

Tickets: Full $32 / Concession $ 28

Bookings: https://constellations.iwannaticket.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You