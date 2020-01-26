CONSPIRACY THEORY: A LIZARD'S TALE Comes to Adelaide and Melbourne

The first one-person show to be performed in the UK Houses of Parliament, Marlon Solomon's Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard's Tale is a piece of documentary theatre which tells the often bizarre and sometimes terrifying story of Marlon's year-long journey through the conspiracy underworld after he found out that some people he knew didn't believe the Holocaust happened. Marlon explores why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever; examining how fake news gives fresh currency to ancient slander and how this all relates to current issues in mainstream politics. Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard's Tale is a one man, multi-media piece of storytelling; it's a comic tale which is no laughing matter.

Marlon has been invited to perform A Lizard's Tale at a number of unusual places including The Houses of Parliament, The Labour Conference, NUS Conference and The Holocaust Education Trust Conference, whose audience included Holocaust survivors. The show has also generated political discussion in The Guardian, The New Statesman, Prospect Magazine and Channel 4 News. Due to this coverage it began a chain of events which resulted in conspiracy theorist David Icke being banned from Australia - although you'll have to see the show for that to make sense!

In 2020, Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard's Tale is embarking on its first UK national theatre tour and will be getting its Australian premier at the Adelaide Fringe. The show will also be at The Alex Theatre in Melbourne in March. Due to the popularity of the show, and Marlon's related commentary, he was named by Jewish News UK as one of the top 50 Jewish people to follow on Twitter and has recently presented four viral internet videos explaining different facets of antisemitic conspiracy theories, these were made as a response to an antisemitic verbal attack he suffered in Manchester, which made the national UK Press.

Venue: Mercure Grosvenor Hotel, Adelaide (The Colony Room)

The Marion Cultural Centre (Domain Theatre)

Tickets: $15-$27

Running Time: 1 hour

Dates: Various between 14th Feb-15th March -full listings: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/conspiracy-theory-a-lizard-s-tale-af2020





