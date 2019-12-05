COME FROM AWAY Wins Best Performance By A Theatre Company At The 2019 Drama Victoria Awards

Global sensation, COME FROM AWAY has added to its international award tally, being crowned Best Performance by a Theatre Company for the 2019 VCE Theatre Studies Playlist. This award is given annually by Drama Victoria for a play that demonstrates strong dramatic merit and offers rich opportunities for students studying theatre in their senior years.

The accolade was announced at Drama Victoria's annual awards celebration at the University of Melbourne last night, with COME FROM AWAY'S Music Director, Luke Hunter and Associate Director, Martin Croft in attendance to accept the award on behalf of the producers, Junkyard Dog Productions and Rodney Rigby.

Since opening in July, 5,426 students and teachers have experienced a performance of COME FROM AWAY

Producer Rodney Rigby said: "Together with Jason Marriner and the Marriner Group, we are committed to introducing students to the theatre. Giving young people the opportunity to experience the very best plays and musicals in the world today creates our future audiences for generations to come."

COME FROM AWAY follows the joyous, incredible real-life journey of 7,000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The small community that invited the 'come from aways' into their lives provided hope and humanity to those in need

It opened on Broadway to rave reviews in 2017 and has continued its record-breaking triumph with a second production in Toronto, a third production touring North America, a West End production an Australian production in Melbourne, with a tour of China recently announced for 2020.

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Diana), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Rock of Ages, Be More Chill) costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

COME FROM AWAY has won numerous awards including the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley), Winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards (New York) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. On top of this, the musical has received three Drama Desk Awards (New York) including Outstanding Musical, four Helen Hayes Awards (Washington, D.C) including Outstanding Production of a Musical, four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including Excellence in production of a Musical and six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical.

In 2019, the musical added to its international award tally with four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine), Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music, along with four Broadway World UK awards and the Ticketmaster Ticket of the Year award - taking its international award tally to 41.





