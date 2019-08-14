CLUB SODA Comes Tp The Thornbury Theatre September 7

Mr Sandman will take you down the rabbit hole and into a surreal and magical speak-easy! Conjuring up the secret ingredients, he will shake with ice, pour into the tall Collins glass of your mind, top it with soda for the soul and garnish with a lime wheel for your body!

Club Soda is the newest concept from the creative team behind The Paris Underground Cabaret; the most successful touring cabaret production in Australia, now into it's 4th year of engagements and return seasons all over Australia.

Set to debut as a "Prohibition Ball" event with The Pearly Shells band and an outstanding and astonishing array of performers and internationally acclaimed artists, including Zelia Rose, recently voted number ONE in the 21st Century Burlesque Top performers in the world 2019. Zelia Rose regularly tours with Dita Von Teese in the US and Europe and will again be headlining when Dita brings her troupe to Australia later this year! The evening also includes performances of magic from Julia Madotti; one of Australia's few female magicians and illusionists, and one of Australia's leading magicians, Richard Vegas; the rare skill and tap-dance stylings of "Mr Sandman", Eden Read, the beauty and grace of dancer and circus artist Hannah Trott; the award winning circus artist and anti-gravity man Tim Rutty, theatrical circus artiste, Tarah Carey and the rough diamond rogue host of this secret evening of weird and wonderful hedonism, the MC maestro Charlie Carbone; a.k.a Frank Minitti.

Club Soda promises a bubbly, refreshing critical mass of entertainment for one night only, with more than a few twists throughout the night!



Club Soda will play The Thornbury Theatre on the 7th of September.

ENDSWHEN Saturday 7th of September at 7.30pm - 12am, BOOKINGS http://www.thethornburytheatre.com/project/club-soda-saturday-7-september/,





