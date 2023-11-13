Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

CLEO'S STRATOS Comes to Cracked Actors Theatre This Week

Performances run 15-26 November.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

CLEO'S STRATOS Comes to Cracked Actors Theatre This Week

Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) presents 'Cleo’s Stratos', the Thief who stole the Chariot of Helios.

Amid war, chaos and contagion, some dream of a return to their origins. Hiding in his man-cave on Warrigal Road, deep in Oakleigh South, Phil Vitaliforos suddenly decides to build a replica of the world's greatest rally car - The Lancia Stratos, to the horror of his intractable wife Mary and their daughter Cleo. A scorned environmental scientist intending to save the world from Climate Change. Their fate is in the hands of the Gods, as Delta Disease plagues the city. The Gods beguile themselves with their earthly
playthings and have even more in store for the trio in this modern Greek-Australian classic.


With lockdowns now a distant memory some of the best writing inspired by the epidemic is just starting to surface. This tale of mythic proportions encapsulates the lived experience of our society through the strangest of days with all its absurdity and chaos. Written by Peter Heavenheld the script was selected to be part of CAT’s Artist Production Program 2023.


Director Matthew Richard Walsh said that, “The idea of a classical Greek Drama set in Oakleigh South combined with the challenges of creating a Lancia Stratos Rally car was simply too irresistible to pass up. It is full of hilarity but packs a knockout punch about how people can be so oblivious to their own environment, especially when world events are all consuming”.


The poignancy of the script will be underscored by performances by Eliza Stone, Jonah Fleming, Shylie Arzouan, Paul Robertson and Ruth Katerelos. Sound Design by John Jenkins under the lighting design of David Silvester in a setting created by Sarah Yeung.

Venue: Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT), Power House on the Lake, Level 1, 34 Lakeside Drive, Albert Park VIC 3206

Dates & Times: 15 Nov to 26 Nov | Mon to Wed 7:30pm | Weekends 2:30pm

Tickets: $36 Full | $25.5 Concession | $124 Group of 4 | $25/tix Group of 10 +

Duration: 90mins | Disabled access is not available for this venue at present.




1
Malthouse Theatres Immersive Theatre Production HOUR OF THE WOLF Extends Season For A Seco Photo
Malthouse Theatre's Immersive Theatre Production HOUR OF THE WOLF Extends Season For A Second Time

After selling out its initial three week season and extending until 3 December, Malthouse Theatre's immersive theatre production HOUR OF THE WOLF is now extending its season for a second time, performing until 17 December.

2
Cheeky Cast Announced For Melbourne Season Of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Photo
Cheeky Cast Announced For Melbourne Season Of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS

Woodward Productions has announced the talented cast for the Melbourne season of Australia's favourite adults-only Christmas comedy, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS.

3
Bangarra Dance Theatre Will Premiere HORIZON Across Australia Photo
Bangarra Dance Theatre Will Premiere HORIZON Across Australia

Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, has announced the world-premiere of their first ever mainstage cross-cultural collaboration Horizon. 

4
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour Photo
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour

Jerry Seinfeld, the comedy legend, is returning to Australia in June 2024 for a national tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 12 noon from Ticketek. Don't miss your chance to see Seinfeld live!

Recommended For You