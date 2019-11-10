CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Will Extend Melbourne Season

Cirque du Soleil have announced a Melbourne season extension of their most acclaimed touring show to date, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities Performances from 15 to 26 April have been added to the Melbourne season and will go on sale today via cirquedusoleil.com/ kurios.

KURIOS, with a cast of 47 artists from 17 countries, opens on 12 March 2020 under the all new white-and-grey Big Top at Flemington Racecourse. Written and directed by Michel Laprise, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities is a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the nineteenth century, reality is quite relative indeed as our perception of it is utterly transformed.

BOOKINGS: www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios





