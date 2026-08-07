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CAMPERVAN: An Ozploitation Horror Musical Set for Melbourne Fringe

Geraldine Quinn's horror comedy blends American Movie, Houseboat Horror and Phantom of the Paradise.

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CAMPERVAN: An Ozploitation Horror Musical Set for Melbourne Fringe

‘Campervan’ is a brand new horror comedy musical created by  Geraldine Quinn (‘Spicks & Specks’, ‘Ground Up’, ‘The Project’).  

A group of friends drive back to a remote holiday spot to  complete the passion project they started in the 1990s: a  camcorder slasher film that was violently (appropriate) and  mysteriously (intriguing) cut short by tragedy. But they are  increasingly challenged - and increasingly disappear - raising  questions about friendship, betrayal - and whether they will ever  finish 'Campervan'.  

Melbourne cabaret indie stalwart Geraldine Quinn invades the music theatre space with the  world debut of her original Ozploitation horror comedy musical ‘Campervan'. It’s 'American  Movie' meets 'Houseboat Horror' - with a bit of 'Phantom of the Paradise' mixed in.  

This project has been Fringe Funded, and is supported by Antipodes Theatre Company,  Melbourne, Australia (Brandon Pape, Artistic Director; Cameron Steens, New Work  Manager).  

Performances will run 7 - 11 October  at Festival Hub: Trades Hall - Common Rooms Bar, Cnr Lygon & Victoria Sts, Carlton.

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