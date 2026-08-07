CAMPERVAN: An Ozploitation Horror Musical Set for Melbourne Fringe
Geraldine Quinn's horror comedy blends American Movie, Houseboat Horror and Phantom of the Paradise.
‘Campervan’ is a brand new horror comedy musical created by Geraldine Quinn (‘Spicks & Specks’, ‘Ground Up’, ‘The Project’).
A group of friends drive back to a remote holiday spot to complete the passion project they started in the 1990s: a camcorder slasher film that was violently (appropriate) and mysteriously (intriguing) cut short by tragedy. But they are increasingly challenged - and increasingly disappear - raising questions about friendship, betrayal - and whether they will ever finish 'Campervan'.
Melbourne cabaret indie stalwart Geraldine Quinn invades the music theatre space with the world debut of her original Ozploitation horror comedy musical ‘Campervan'. It’s 'American Movie' meets 'Houseboat Horror' - with a bit of 'Phantom of the Paradise' mixed in.
This project has been Fringe Funded, and is supported by Antipodes Theatre Company, Melbourne, Australia (Brandon Pape, Artistic Director; Cameron Steens, New Work Manager).
Performances will run 7 - 11 October at Festival Hub: Trades Hall - Common Rooms Bar, Cnr Lygon & Victoria Sts, Carlton.
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