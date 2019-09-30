Busby Marou Announce Special Guests Camarano & Little Georgia For Tour

Frontier Touring is delighted to announce two new acts joining Aussie duo Busby Marou on their national tour this Oct/Nov. Singer-songwriter/producer Camarano will be performing in Fremantle, WA, with folk-rock duo Little Georgia along for the ride in Melbourne, VIC.



The 13-date Great Divide Tour kicks off in Brisbane on Friday 25 October, with Busby Marou joined by Byron Bay's Bobby Alu (all shows) and Leanne Tennant (Cairns).



The 13-date tour is in support of their just-released fourth studio album, The Great Divide (Warner Music), produced by Holy Holy's Oscar Dawson. Say Busby Marou of the new LP:

"The Great Divide is not about division or adversaries. It's about recognising that we all have a different account of events in our own lives and celebrating how those differences combine to create a unique and colourful story. Without our great divide, there is no Busby Marou story."

Joining Busby Marou (Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou) in Fremantle is Camarano, whose faint psych rock sound is a seamless blend of soft vocals, woozy riffs, and solid percussion. Drawing on influences like The Shins and The War On Drugs, his skills as a songwriter and producer provide the perfect balance. Camarano's 2019 EP Shadow Calling features the singles 'Table Mountain' and 'When I Had Infinity'.



In Melbourne, folk-rock duo Little Georgia will showcase the powerful live chops they have honed over the last four years on the road across Australia, Japan and North America. In 2018, they released their debut studio album All The White, produced by Grammy winner Nick DiDia (Powderfinger, Pearl Jam). The album features a string of sincere performances, from the heavenly harmonica tune 'Yellow Cup' to the compelling anthem that is 'Stoned'.



Just this week, Busby Marou gifted fans a new track in 'Naba Norem (The Reef Song)'. Naba Norem means "let's go to the reef" in the Torres Strait Meriam Mer language, where Jeremy Marou is from. The band returned there, capturing the natural sounds of the island, as well as traditional instruments and the singing of the kids from the local primary school. The track is a very personal one says the Meriam musician: "We have always known and spoken about the strong Torres Strait influences I bring to the Busby Marou relationship. In this song we sing about it and we literally tried to capture the essence of my beautiful culture".



Secure your tickets to Busby Marou, and bear witness to these powerful and moving shows.

Visit mushroompromotions.com/busbymarou.



The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Saturday 26 October

Venue 114 | Sunshine Coast, QLD

18+

venue114.com.au | Ph: 07 5413 1400



Sunday 27 October

HOTA, Home of the Arts | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages (10+)

hota.com.au | Ph: 07 5588 4000



Thursday 31 October

Lion Arts Factory | Adelaide, SA

18+

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849



Friday 1 November

Freo.Social | Fremantle, WA

18+

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849



Friday 2 November

The River | Margaret River, WA

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545



Friday 8 November

Palais Hepburn | Hepburn Springs, VIC

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545



Saturday 9 November

Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC

18+

cornerhotel.com.au | Ph: 1300 724 867



Thursday 14 November

The Cambridge | Newcastle, NSW

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545



Friday 15 November

The Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW

18+

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Saturday 16 November

Ettamogah Hotel | Kellyville Ridge, NSW

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545



Friday 22 November

The Jack | Cairns, QLD

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545



Saturday 23 November

Kirwan Tavern | Townsville, QLD

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545 Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than

the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You