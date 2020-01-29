Broadway Veteran Shoshana Bean Is Heading To Australia

Broadway superstar Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked) has announced a string of up-close-and-personal shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this February.

It's been a long time between drinks for the chart-topping singer-songwriter, who returns to Oz fresh from playing the lead role in Broadway smash Waitress.

"I fell in love with your incredible country and its people the very first time I set foot in it and I can't wait to get back," Shoshana said.

"I'm beyond excited to see familiar faces and friends, to drink your coffee, eat some Tim Tams, visit some favourite places and restaurants and sing some new music."

The intimate gigs will showcase Shoshana's signature raise-the-roof vocals as she relives magic musical moments from an astonishing 20-year career.

"These Australian shows are purposely intimate to allow more opportunity to play and be in the moment and off-the-cuff," Shoshana said.

"I'm able to perform more material, take more requests and have more interaction with the audience."

While Shoshana remains tight-lipped about her Australian setlist, she promises a mix of originals (including highlights from her latest Billboard #1 solo album SPECTRUM), and her own signature take on beloved classics, both pop and Broadway.

"I think I'd be in a lot of trouble if I didn't do She Used To Be Mine from Waitress," Shoshana said, adding her return to Broadway after a 13 year hiatus was "completely surreal".

"Returning to Broadway was overwhelming, it was healing, it was joyful, it was the time of my life and it truly transformed me as a human and a performer," Shoshana said.

"I can't wait to share a little slice of that magic with Australian fans."

The east-coast tour sees live and intimate performances in Brisbane (Thursday 20 February), Melbourne (Monday 24 & Tuesday 25 February) and Sydney (Wednesday 26 February). Tickets are on sale now.

Shoshana will also be appearing at Secret Broadway at HOTA on the Gold Coast 22 February.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Shoshana Bean is one of the world's most versatile vocalists as both a veteran of the Broadway stage and chart-topping singer-songwriter.

Returning to Australia for a series of up-close-and-personal gigs, Shoshana will showcase her signature raise-the-roof vocals as she relives magic musical moments from an astonishing 20-year career.

Weaving effortlessly through haunting originals and her own signature take on beloved classics, both pop and Broadway, this intimate performance by one of modern music's leading ladies is a must-see for any music fan.

BRISBANE

Thursday 20 February

What's Golden at The Tivoli

Tickets $49

Book Now: www.thetivoli.com.au

MELBOURNE

Monday 24 February & Tuesday 25 February

Chapel off Chapel

Tickets $49

Book Now: www.chapeloffchapel.com.au

SYDNEY

Wednesday 26 February

Foundry616

Tickets $55

Book Now: www.foundry616.com.au

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0YF6WTdkUI&feature=emb_title





