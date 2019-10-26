BILLY VS THE INTERNET Returns To Melbourne

After a well received season at the 2019 Melbourne Fringe, Sam Hargreaves is bringing his one man comedy, Billy vs the Internet, back to Melbourne for one night only at Speakeasy HQ's Vault Theatre.

At the centre of the piece is Billy Sutherland (played by Hargreaves,) a bumbling creative artist who strives for online stardom. The play takes the audience behind the scenes as Billy tries to create YouTube videos using his parents' old VHS camcorder, with results as hilarious as they are disastrous.

"The original production at the Melbourne Fringe was very much enjoyed by those who saw it," says Hargreaves. "Younger audience members enjoyed the observational jokes about internet culture, while older audience members could relate to Billy's lack of tech-savvyness, so there really is something for everyone here.

"There were also audiences that interacted playfully with the show, which is something I very much encourage."

Billy vs the Internet will play at Speakeasy HQ's Vault Theatre on Friday, 6 December, 2019.

Tickets are available at trybooking.com/BGIKN. Bookings recommended.





