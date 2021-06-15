Australia Council Invests $8.8 Million in Arts and Culture Including First Nations Musicians, Youth and Regional Artists

Emerging First Nations musicians, new Australian works by younger artists, regional artists and literature projects are among the recipients of the latest round of arts projects grants supported by the Australia Council.

The investment will support 256 creative projects and cultural activities for artists and organisations creating benefits for all audiences across Australia.

Australia Council Executive Director for Arts Investment, Alice Nash said:

"This investment of $8.8 million will create opportunities for artists and audiences in every state and territory, from Brisbane to Bunbury.

As we continue to face the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 it is greatly encouraging to see the creativity, innovation and resilience of our arts and cultural workers in delivering their work for audiences in our remote communities, regional towns and major centres.

Our arts and creative sector continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and adaptability, supporting the social and economic wellbeing of all Australians."

Key highlights:

Queensland-based Backbone Youth Arts receives support towards the creation of new Australian works by leaders in circus, theatre, dance and contemporary opera. This investment will also open up opportunities for young and emerging artists in performance, design and production.

The Bushwackers's Golden Jubilee Exhibition - Celebrating 50 Years, celebrating the long history of one of Australia's most iconic bush bands.

Support for regional arts organisations including Merrigong Theatre Company and Bunbury Regional Theatre, whose projects support local artists and develop local stories.

Support for First Nations arts including an important project enabling veteran singer songwriter Uncle Archie Roach to work with a selection of young and emerging First Nations artists.

First Nations Fashion and Design's 2021 program including presentation at Sydney Fashion Festival, Barunga Festival Indigenous Textile and Fashion Project, Brisbane Festival and Melbourne Fashion Week.

Funding for literature projects, including literary journals: Liminal Magazine, Kill Your Darlings, Djed Press, Suburban Review, Rabbit Journal, Sydney Review of Books and Meanjin.

The Library Board of Queensland will receive support towards its 'black & write!' program, providing fellowships to four Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander writers and editors.

Tasmanian Youth Orchestra annual programs 2021 and 2022: playing on, for the love of music!

Support for Melbourne Fringe commissioning six Deaf or disabled mid-career artists to create new works for the 2021-2022 Melbourne Fringe Festival.

A full list of recipients can be found on the Australia Council's website.