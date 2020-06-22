Arts Centre Melbourne Postpones Welcoming Visitors Back To Venues

Arts Centre Melbourne has postponed welcoming visitors back to its venues following the recent changes to public health restrictions in Victoria. The ghost lights will stay on a little longer with scheduled reopening performances and events on hold.

Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse Lounge series, Ghostly Machines experience in Hamer Hall and family activations on the Forecourt will be postponed with further information to be provided soon. The Theatres Building, including the Australian Music Vault, will not open on June 27 and the reopening of outdoor cafe Protagonist has also been postponed. Ticket holders booked to attend a performance will be contacted by email when a new date is confirmed. Ticket holders will be issued with new ticket(s) for the rescheduled date prior to the performance and if they are unable to attend the new date, they can request a full refund.

"We have a great program of events and performances for visitors when restrictions are eased again and we're really looking forward to welcoming visitors and audiences as soon as we are able to do so,'' says Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Claire Spencer AM.

"Every decision made is based on making sure the health and safety of visitors, artists and Arts Centre Melbourne team is the priority."

"We are continuing to provide the best of the performing arts to audiences at home through our Together With You online hub, including our weekly entertainment show Big Night In with John Foreman.''

"Arts Centre Melbourne's ghost lights, following the long-standing theatre tradition of lighting up unoccupied stages, will continue to energise and illuminate our stages while we can't be there."

For more information and further updates visit artscentremelbourne.com.au/affected-performances. For the latest information on Victoria's restriction levels and advice on good hygiene and how to stay safe, visit the Department of Health and Human Services' dedicated coronavirus (COVID-19) website.

Arts Centre Melbourne's Together With You digital content hub will continue to bring the best of the performing arts to audiences at home, including performance recordings, educational workshops, artist interviews, podcasts and more episodes of the spectacular weekly musical entertainment show Big Night In with John Foreman, the Aussie Pops Orchestra and a host of other artists and performers.

