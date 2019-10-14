Arts Centre Melbourne MORNING MELODIES 2020 Program Announced

Having celebrated 35 successful years of sensational daytime entertainment, Arts Centre Melbourne's Morning Melodies 2020 program is set to amaze audiences once again with a stellar line-up of music theatre, cabaret, opera, jazz and dance. This coming year, the feel-good one hour concerts held each month at Hamer Hall will celebrate our very own Australian performers, including Philip Quast, Silvie Paladino, Zoy Frangos and Trevor Ashley.

Opening the 2020 program in February is one of Australia's best loved and most internationally recognised performers Philip Quast. Accompanied by Anne-Maree McDonald on piano, Quast will delight audiences with an intimate musical tale of his extraordinary theatrical life.

In a stunning mix of authentic French chanson and contemporary sounds, Exposing Edith sees Helpmann Award nominees Michaela Burger and Greg Wain reinterpret their favourite Piaf songs using voice, guitar and loop pedals in March.

By popular demand, Silvie Paladino returns to Morning Melodies this April accompanied by the David Cameron Trio. Paladino will entertain audiences with songs from her vast repertoire including classics from musicals, hits by female vocalists and songs of inspiration.

Now a tradition amongst Morning Melodies audiences, a treat to look forward to each year is The Australian Ballet School and Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) performances. In May, celebrate the art of ballet from the sophisticated to the sublime in En Pointe, and in October, the next generation of Australian stars from VCA will celebrate the best of Broadway's songbook with great love songs, exciting choruses and powerful ballads that have defined this genre for over a hundred years.

International drag superstar Trevor Ashley is more Minnelli than Minnelli herself. In June, this hilarious drag tribute Liza with a He! explores all the great roles and Broadway show tunes that Liza never got to sing. After smash seasons in London and Australia, it's easy to see how Ashley as Liza Minnelli is unforgettable.

Most recently seen with Tina Arena in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical EVITA, Zoy Frangos will blow audiences away by his Variations on classic songs. As the son of a Greek migrant father and Indigenous-Australian mother, the music theatre heart throb offers a fresh take on the typical Australian story in July.

Renowned Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet David McAllister AM opens his musical treasure chest together with Orchestra Victoria in August, to reveal the eclectic mix of music which has driven and inspired his incredible 40-year career. The Music That Kept Me On My Toes sees Orchestra Victoria take centre stage alongside the incomparable Nicolette Fraillon AM as they share orchestral sounds and stories from the heart.

In September, The Syncopators will take audiences on a jazz jaunt from the 1920s to the 1950s. Featuring Peter Gaudion and Yvette Johansson, the band will light up the stage with hits culminating in the pre-Rock 'Jump-Jive' era of Louis Prima and Louis Jordan and include favourites from some of the most iconic female jazz icons, including Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.

Acclaimed tap dancer Christopher Horsey will bring to life all the famous songs and tap dances from the stage and screen in Two Hits and a Miss next November. Horsey will be joined by two other toe-tapping virtuosos - to be announced closer to the performance - as they dazzle with their masterful footwork and vocal prowess alongside a fabulous live band.

The 2020 Morning Melodies program will wrap up in December with the ever-adored Christmas Melodies heralding the arrival of the festive season. Audiences can sing along to a collection of classics and new favourites with a big band, choir and range of well-known artists to be announced in the spring of 2020. The 2019 Christmas Melodies will see Michael Cormick and Johanna Allen lead the carolling alongside the National Boys Choir and the Salvation Army's Melbourne Staff Band.

Arts Centre Melbourne's acclaimed Morning Melodies started in 1985 when performer Betty Pounder and producer Sandy Graham decided it was time to make good use of an otherwise empty theatre on a Monday morning. More than 35 years on, Morning Melodies has presented more than 450 concerts and welcomed more than half a million audience members, making it a quintessential Melbourne experience.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Morning Melodies 2020

Hamer Hall | February - December 2020

Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au

Arts Centre Melbourne Morning Melodies 2020 Program

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Philip Quast

accompanied by Anne-Maree McDonald

Monday 10 February | 11am and 1:30pm

Often hilarious, sometimes outrageous and always, from the heart.

One of Australia's best loved and most internationally recognised performers, Philip Quast - accompanied by Anne-Maree McDonald on piano - will delight audiences with an intimate musical tale of his extraordinary theatrical life.

Best known for his role as Javert in the stage musical Les Misérables, this three-time Lawrence Olivier award winning actor will share songs and stories from his fascinating life growing up on a dusty turkey farm in northern NSW to the stages of The West End and Broadway.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Exposing Edith

Monday 23 March | 11am and 1:30pm



A cabaret tale of legendary French icon Edith Piaf.

From critically acclaimed seasons at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Leicester Square Theatre and winner of Best Cabaret at Adelaide Fringe in 2016, Exposing Edith charts the tragic life of one of the greatest French singers of all time, Edith Piaf.

Created and performed by Helpmann Award nominees Michaela Burger and Greg Wain, audiences will hear some of their favourite Piaf songs - reinterpreted using voice, guitar and loop pedals - including 'La Vie En Rose' and 'Non, Je ne regrette rien'.

In a stunning mix of authentic French chanson and contemporary sounds, Burger and Wain will share some touching stories of the singer's life, loves and losses.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

The Voice of Silvie Paladino

Monday 20 April | 11am and 1:30pm

By popular demand, Silvie Paladino returns to Morning Melodies.

Silvie Paladino is one of Australia's most versatile and talented entertainers performing throughout Australia, Asia and London's West End.

Accompanied by the David Cameron Trio, Silvie will entertain audiences with songs from her vast repertoire including classics from musicals, hits by female vocalists and songs of inspiration.

Her first theatrical role was Eponine in the Australasian tour of Les Misérables. She was then invited to perform the same role in the London production on The West End.

Be mesmerised by the vocal prowess of one of Australia's leading ladies.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

En Pointe: The Australian Ballet School

Tuesday 26 May | 11am and 1:30pm

The Australian Ballet School's annual performance has been a highlight of Morning Melodies for 25 years, and continues to captivate audiences with a breathtaking new program each year.

In a showcase of works by talented students, this performance celebrates the art of ballet from the sophisticated to the sublime.

Be thrilled by a wonderful repertoire filled with the energy, dedication and refined skills of the School's young dancers.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Liza with a He!

Monday 15 June | 11am and 1:30pm

International drag superstar Trevor Ashley is more Minnelli than Minnelli herself.

Having performed as Liza all over the world, Trevor Ashley's hilarious drag tribute has been hailed as "perfection" (Gay Times UK), "unrivalled" (Limelight) and a "remarkable impersonation" (Sydney Morning Herald).

Liza with a He! explores all the great roles and Broadway show tunes that Liza never got to sing; think Cats, The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line and Wicked.

Hear some of Broadway's greatest hits including 'I Have Confidence', 'Memory', 'Send in the Clowns', 'One Singular Sensation', plus her own classics, 'Maybe This Time', 'Cabaret' and 'New York, New York'.

After smash seasons in London and Australia, it's easy to see how Trevor Ashley (Les Misérables, Fat Swan, Hairspray, Diamonds Are For Trevor) as Liza Minnelli is unforgettable.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Zoy Frangos: Variations

Monday 13 July | 11am and 1:30pm

A fresh take on the typical Australian story.

Zoy Frangos is the son of a Greek migrant father and Indigenous-Australian mother. Most would say he's had a "typical" Australian upbringing, but the music theatre heart throb has certainly exceeded what is considered "typical".

He may have sung for New York City's elite but this home-grown Aussie knows his roots. Backed by a powerhouse band and eight singers, Frangos tells his story with honesty and humour.

From his childhood in Ballarat to competing as an athlete overseas, Frangos has since found his place on stages performing in Pecan Summer, the world's first Indigenous opera composed by Deborah Cheetham, understudied Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, played Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar and was seen most recently with Tina Arena in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical EVITA.

Be blown away by his variations on classic songs like 'Bring Him Home', 'Jailhouse Rock' and the theme from The Godfather.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

The Music That Kept Me On My Toes

with David McAllister and Orchestra Victoria

Monday 17 August | 11am and 1:30pm

Orchestral sounds and stories from the heart.

Renowned Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet David McAllister AM opens his musical treasure chest together with Orchestra Victoria, to reveal the eclectic mix of music which has driven and inspired his incredible 40-year career.

Orchestra Victoria is one of Australia's two specialist pit orchestras but for this special performance, audiences will see them take centre stage alongside the incomparable Nicolette Fraillon AM, Music Director and Chief Conductor of The Australian Ballet and Artistic Director of Orchestra Victoria.

From Tchaikovsky's stunning 'Serenade for Strings', to the excitement of Prokofiev's brilliant ballets, and a moody touch of Gershwin, McAllister has curated a catalogue that reflects his fond musical journey.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

The Syncopators

featuring Peter Gaudion and Yvette Johansson

Monday 21 September | 11am and 1:30pm

A jazz jaunt from the 1920s to the 1950s.

The Syncopators will take audiences on a musical journey through the USA's great gift to the world - 'Jazz'. Starting with the self-proclaimed inventor of jazz, Jelly Roll Morton, and Joe 'King' Oliver - mentor to the young Louis Armstrong - the band will light up the stage with hits culminating in the pre-Rock 'Jump-Jive' era of Louis Prima and Louis Jordan.

Accompanied by the vocally talented Yvette Johansson, the journey will include favourites from some of the most iconic female jazz icons, including Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Victorian College of the Arts - Music Theatre Showcase

Monday 12 October | 11am and 1:30pm

Performed by the next generation of Australian stars, the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) graduating alumni invite audiences to celebrate the best of Broadway's songbook.

From the magic of 'The Golden Age' to the excitement of Broadway's most recent blockbusters, students of the VCA will explore the great love songs, exciting choruses and powerful ballads that have defined this genre for over a hundred years.

This highly anticipated program, created exclusively for Morning Melodies, is a wonderful chance to see a 40-strong ensemble of future stars.



Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Two Hits and a Miss

Monday 9 November | 11am and 1:30pm

The acclaimed song and tap dance trio starring Christopher Horsey.

Original cast member of Hot Shoe Shuffle and Tap Dogs, Christopher Horsey has sung and tap danced his way around the world from Broadway to The West End.

In this new song and dance act, Horsey brings to life all the famous songs and tap dances from the stage and screen.

Horsey will be joined by two other toe-tapping virtuosos who will be announced closer to the performance. The trio will dazzle with their masterful footwork and vocal prowess alongside a fabulous live band.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Christmas Melodies

Monday 14 December | 11am and 1:30pm

Celebrate the magic of Christmas in traditional Morning Melodies style with a concert of all your favourite Christmas carols and songs.

Gather family and friends together to enjoy the magnificent sounds of a big band, choir and some very special guests.

Past Christmas Melodies concerts have featured artists such as David Hobson, Kane Alexander and Michael Cormick. The 2020 line-up will be announced in Spring 2020.

