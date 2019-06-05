Arts Centre Melbourne, KCP And RAZ Music Present Kate Ceberano & Paul Grabowsky in TRYST

Two of Australia's most beloved musicians Kate Ceberano and Paul Grabowsky will reunite at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall on Saturday 21 September as part of their Tryst tour.

Tryst is the first album release from Ceberano and Grabowsky and follows the enormous success of their Love Songs Tour in 2016.

This album is a very personal and intimate journey into words and music, featuring stripped back reinterpretations of the great love songs that hold special meaning for the two musical greats. The repertoire will be as diverse as love itself - from 60s pop with Cilla Black, to 80s Aussie rock with the Divinyls, and flirtations into jazz and chanson along the way.

The seed of this musical dalliance was planted over 20 years ago at a one-off St Valentine's Day show at the legendary Melbourne venue, The Continental. That idea has evolved to become one of Australia's most special musical pairings - two powerhouse musicians baring their hearts and souls, live in concert.

