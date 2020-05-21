Arts Centre Melbourne Calls For Victorian-Based Emerging Composers To Apply For Mentorship Program

Victorian-based emerging composers under the age of 30 can now apply for award-winning Arts Centre Melbourne mentorship program, 5x5x5. The initiative calls on 5 emerging composers to create 5 new works, each 5 minutes in duration. This year in this unprecedented time of social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, 5x5x5 successful applicants will explore the theme of 'Memory' under the direction of Artistic Mentor Kate Neal.

Applicants are encouraged to rediscover the slowness of the past, village life, home cooking, memories of family and friends no longer available to us and objects that have become keepsakes. But it's also a time to celebrate that technology keeps us in touch with the outside world, with telecommunications maintaining human connection and home studios keeping creative life alive and vital.

The five selected emerging composers (aged 18-29) will each receive a $1,250 commission and work with Artistic Mentor and renowned composer Kate Neal, who will meet with the composers (online) and offer advice and feedback. Final works will be professionally recorded in their home studio and presented to the public from July 2020.

Arts Centre Melbourne encourages applications from deaf and disabled artists, First Nations artists, CALD artists and LGBTIQ+ artists.

The 5x5x5 program has been offered by Arts Centre Melbourne since 2014, paving the way for the development and training of emerging contemporary classical composers.

"For me, 5x5x5 was a turning point in my musical development, and thus, my career - I've never looked back,'' says composer and previous 5x5x5 participant, Michael Bakrncev.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced on 15 March the cancellation of all scheduled performances and events and temporary closure of its buildings to the public due to COVID-19. Now Arts Centre Melbourne is focussed on finding new ways to engage with audiences, including the digital online hub - Together with You.

Applications are open now and close June 1 at 10:00am (AEST). Applicants can apply via an online form or via video or audio applications. To submit an application, visit https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2020/the-channel/5x5x5 and for further information please contact creativelearning@artscentremelbourne.com.au

