Arts Centre Melbourne Announces Season Two of BIG NIGHT IN

The spectacular musical entertainment show with John Foreman returns next week!

Arts Centre Melbourne has announced season two of Big Night In, the spectacular musical entertainment show with John Foreman.

Season two continues to connect artists, musicians and audiences virtually with six new episodes and a brand new line-up of stars. Join us weekly on Wednesdays at 7pm for chit-chat, songs, laughs and a grand finale music act with full symphonic sound by the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

Streaming on YouTube or Facebook.

Episode 1 - Wednesday 9 September, 7pm

Featuring Isaiah Firebrace and Denise Scott, with Gretel Killeen and the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

Episode 2 - Wednesday 16 September, 7pm

Featuring Harrison Craig and Greta Bradman, with Guy Grossi and the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

The line-up for the remaining episodes will be announced soon!

Learn more at https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/community/content-hub/together-with-you/videos/big-night-in.

